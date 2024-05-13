Cairo, Egypt: - Urbnlanes Developments, a leading player in the real estate developments and a subsidiary Emeel Abdalla Investments Group, has announced a strategic partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies. This partnership aims to open two new hotels under the globally recognized brand "Crowne Plaza" in Yellow Residence New Cairo and Levels Business Tower NAC. Representing investments exceeding Four billion EGP, these hotels signify a significant milestone in both the hospitality and real estate sectors, promising an exceptional experience that combines the luxury and comfort associated with Crowne Plaza with Urbanlanes' expertise in developing distinctive real estate projects.

The signing ceremony was attended by notable figures including Ghada Shalaby, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, H.E. Ghanem Saqr, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Cairo, Eng. Emeel Abdalla, Urbnlanes Developments Chairman, & Eng. Shadi Emeel Abdalla, Managing Director of Urbnlanes. The agreement was signed by Eng. Fadi Emeel Abdallah, CEO of Urbnlanes Developments, and Edgar Olle, IHG Director of Developments Middle East & Africa, reflecting the strength of this partnership and its impact on the tourism sector in Egypt, by enhancing luxurious hospitality experiences and attracting more visitors from around the world.

As part of this partnership, two hotels will be established. The first is the Crowne Plaza New Cairo, located within the Yellow Residence mixed-use project, situated in the heart of New Cairo on the Suez Road directly adjacent to Rehab City. The second is the Crowne Plaza Levels Tower in the New Administrative Capital within the Levels Business Tower project, located on the frontline of tourist towers in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital directly on the Green River.

These prime locations ensure guests a sophisticated stay featuring modern amenities and exceptional services. The hotels will provide unique levels of comfort and luxury, ensuring guests the highest levels of flexibility and balance between work requirements and enjoying an atmosphere of tranquility and relaxation. This makes them an ideal destination for travelers from around the world, enhancing Egypt's position as a global tourist destination and contributing to attracting more tourists and foreign investments to the hospitality sector.

Set to open in 2028, The upcoming opening of the two new hotels demonstrate a commitment to the highest standards of quality. The Crowne Plaza New Cairo Yellow Residence boasts a prime location near business hubs and Cairo International Airport, offering 180 rooms, a 24/7 restaurant, a Club Lounge, and five meeting rooms along with an events hall and banquet facilities.

Similarly, the Crowne Plaza New Administrative Capital, part of the Levels Business Tower project, provides 110 rooms tailored for business travelers, ensuring convenient access to government ministries, administrative institutions, and embassies. The hotel features three upscale restaurants and five meeting rooms equipped to cater to guests' needs.

Ghada Shalaby, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, emphasized the importance of this partnership in supporting the Egyptian government's efforts to develop the tourism sector, stating: "This partnership is a clear testament to investors' confidence in the attractiveness of the Egyptian market and its promising potential in the field of tourism." She added, "We are working to provide a conducive investment environment to attract more investments to hospitality sector to reach our vision of 30 million tourists & more luxury hotel rooms. We are confident that the partnership between Urbnlanes with its expertise and track record, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, will contribute to enhancing Egypt's position as a leading global tourist destination.”

Eng. Emeel Abdalla, Founder of Emeel Abdalla Investments Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Urbnlanes Developments Company, commented: "Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts marks a significant milestone in bolstering Egypt's prominence in the global tourism landscape. We anticipate that this partnership will elevate the luxurious hospitality experiences offered across all our real estate ventures, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 aimed at advancing the tourism sector and attracting increased foreign investment. The tourism and hospitality industry in Egypt play a vital role in bolstering the national economy and fostering job creation. We are confident that the establishment of the two hotels, Crowne Plaza New Cairo Yellow Residence and Crowne Plaza Levels Business Tower in the New Administrative Capital, will substantially enhance the sector's value proposition by drawing more tourists worldwide and delivering outstanding hospitality services that surpass their expectations."

Edgar Olle, IHG Development Director, Middle East & Africa, IHG Said: Signing of two new Crowne Plaza hotels in Egypt represent a significant vote of confidence and trust in IHG and the appeal of the brand. We are excited to be an integral part of these major new developments & Egypt’a vision and look forward to bringing world-class hospitality to these high potential locations and contributing to the Egyptian capital’s business and leisure tourism offering.

“We believe, in Urbnlanes Developments, we have a partner who shares our continuous commitment to quality of operations, facilities, and guest satisfaction with its extensive and distinguished history and portfolio, to ensure the long-term success of these two great new assets.”

Eng. Fadi Emeel Abdalla, CEO of Urbnlanes Developments, stated: "Egypt is a destination rich in history, culture, and civilization, and we are committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and excellence. Drawing on three decades of extensive experience, originating from Kuwait and extending into Egypt, we believe in the importance of selecting renowned branded hotels that provide added value to our customers and meet their diverse needs. We are confident that this partnership marks the beginning of a fruitful and long-term collaboration between Urbnlanes and IHG Hotels & Resorts, renowned for their luxury offerings. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure maximum benefit for all stakeholders involved."

Eng. Shady Emeel Abdalla, Managing Director of Urbnlanes Developments, expressed: "We are thrilled to establish this strategic alliance with IHG Hotels & Resorts, confident in its potential to enhance Egypt's urban landscape. Leveraging Urbnlanes' extensive expertise in real estate development, we prioritize ingenuity and originality, utilizing top-notch materials to craft communities that provide unparalleled residential and hospitality experiences for our clientele. These upcoming hotels won't just be architectural marvels with premium materials; instead, we aim to create a holistic, inviting, and secure ambiance, fostering guests' relaxation and enjoyment. Our contemporary designs, blending luxury and technology, underscore our commitment to sustainability by incorporating high-quality eco-friendly materials.” He added.

This partnership reaffirms Urbnlanes' dedication to providing exceptional living experiences for its clients, while also strengthening the presence of Crowne Plaza hotels in key markets. It enhances the realm of hospitality, lifting it to unprecedented levels of opulence and sophistication. Urbnlanes brings to the table a rich history of achievements in crafting real estate ventures distinguished by groundbreaking modern designs and unwavering adherence to top-notch quality standards. Such accomplishments have instilled confidence in its clientele and partners, who share its vision of leading the charge in transforming real estate development in Egypt.

Urbnlanes Developments brings extensive expertise in urban development, rooted in the legacy of the Emeel Abdallah Investment Group. Since its establishment in Kuwait 35 years ago, the group has delivered outstanding projects that have made a significant impact on real estate markets with the construction of over 20 towers and the completion of more than 100 projects. Reflecting its accomplishments, Urbnlanes has swiftly risen as a leader in Egypt's real estate sector, completing over 5 administrative, residential, and commercial projects within just two years. These projects are strategically located in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, covering a land portfolio exceeding 450,000 square meters and representing investments totaling up to 46 billion EGP.

About Urbnlanes Developments

Founded in 2021, Urbnlanes Developments is a leading real estate developer with total land portfolio exceeding 450,000 square meters and representing investments totaling up to 46 billion EGP with the aim of executing large-scale urban projects while committing to delivering exceptional quality. Drawing on 36 years of experience being part of the Kuwaiti Emeel Abdallah Investments Group, which includes four companies specializing in various fields of construction and building, Urbnlanes seeks to set a new standard in real estate development in Egypt by integrating innovative design, technology, and artistic vision with rich heritage, to create modern buildings that inspire the world and bring positive energy to the spaces where clients live.

For more information about the company's projects, visit their website at the following link: https://urbnlanes.com

