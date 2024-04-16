DUBAI, UAE – Medad Holding and Franklin Templeton (Templeton International, Inc.,) have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a new joint venture in the United Arab Emirates. Both parties have been exploring with regulators to originate a new tokenized digital asset from the UAE that aims to combine the yield-bearing component of a money market fund security with the ease of use and portability of a stablecoin.

The new “yieldcoin” construct would offer investors superior use cases for cash and collateral payments and mark an innovative step forward in bringing together the traditional and new blockchain-based financial rails.

“Yieldcoins will combine the best of both worlds,” according to Mohammed Alshaiba Almazrouei, Chief Operating Officer, Medad Holding. “It provides the medium of exchange, unit of account, and ease of use of a stablecoin with a potential for growth by being linked to interest-bearing assets. As such, the yieldcoin project should address a gap that currently exists in the market.”

The yieldcoin project will be housed under a new Web3 entity being set up by Medad Holding. This new entity will further enhance Medad Holding’s reputation for working at the cutting edge of emerging and digital businesses, leveraging the reach and network it has established around the world. Infrastructure and servicing will be provided by Franklin Templeton via their BENJI tokenization suite – the same infrastructure that is currently used to administer Franklin Templeton’s U.S. Government OnChain Money Fund (FOBXX) – the only tokenized fund in the world where the official set of transaction records are maintained on public blockchains.

“We are excited to be partnering with Medad Holding in extending the use of the Benji infrastructure,” said Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton. “Medad Holding has been at the forefront of digitizing the banking system just as Franklin Templeton has been the foremost innovator in tokenizing real-world assets on public blockchain. We see yieldcoins as an important new offering that will become a mainstay over time in the operation of the global financial market infrastructure.”

Franklin Templeton Digital Assets (FTDA) has been active in the digital asset ecosystem since 2018, building blockchain-based technology solutions, developing a range of investment strategies, and running node validators. FTDA’s dedicated digital assets research team leverages fundamental “tokenomic” analysis, insights from an imbedded data science team, and deep industry connections to help inform product development and investment decisions.

About Medad Holding

Medad Holding is a leading conglomerate of diverse tech startups, overseen by a collaborative network of local and global industry experts who aim to address the prevailing challenges and gaps in today's market by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and sustainable strategies that make a meaningful impact through digital innovation.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.franklintempletonme.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

This material does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to apply for securities. Investors should seek professional financial advice and obtain a full explanation of any investment before making a decision to invest. Investments involve risks. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Not all products and services available in all jurisdictions.