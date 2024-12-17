Dubai, UAE – Mecomed, a Medical Technology Association in the Middle East and Africa, has joined forces with the Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) as a Liaison Member. This powerful alliance marks a major milestone in advancing medical device regulation, accelerating efforts towards global regulatory convergence and harmonization, and ultimately transforming healthcare standards both regionally and globally.

The Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) is a non-profit organization that brings together medical device regulatory authorities and industry representatives worldwide. Originally established as the Asian Harmonization Working Party (AHWP), it expanded globally in 2021, now including 34 countries across Asia, the Americas, and Africa. GHWP's primary objective is to promote global regulatory convergence, harmonization, and reliance in medical device regulations, working closely with international organizations like IMDRF, WHO, ISO, and IEC to advance high-quality global healthcare standards.

“We are honoured to be a member of GHWP and to play a significant role in shaping the future of global medical device regulation,” said Rami Rajab, Chief Executive Officer, Mecomed. “As the leading medical technology association in the Middle East and Africa, Mecomed will bring regional perspectives to the table, ensuring that the unique regulatory challenges and needs of these regions are addressed. This partnership allows for close collaboration on streamlining regulatory pathways, aligning global standards, and raising healthcare quality, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes not only in the Middle East and Africa but also globally.”

By joining GHWP, Mecomed solidifies its leadership role in advancing healthcare across the Middle East and Africa, while actively shaping the future of global medical device regulation. This strategic partnership will not only enhance GHWP's ability to drive impactful regulatory harmonization and convergence but also empower Mecomed to influence the development of safer, more effective, and widely accessible medical devices.

In addition, Mecomed participated in the 28th GHWP Annual Meeting, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 9th to 12th December 2024. During this significant event, Mecomed contributed its expertise by engaging with international stakeholders to explore innovative solutions for enhancing patient safety, improving regulatory frameworks, and expanding global access to medical devices.

For more information about the 28th GHWP Annual Meeting, please visit: https://ghwpmalaysia28th.mda.gov.my