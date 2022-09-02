Dubai, UAE - MCI Middle East LLC, the global engagement and marketing agency, has this month achieved two ISO certifications - ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems) and ISO 20121:2012 (Event Sustainability Management System) by meeting the extensive criteria of these standards. This confirms MCI’s commitment to delivering high standards across all its practices, the environment and consistently delivering quality outcomes for clients, partners, and its own organisation.

Sustainability for events revolves around taking concrete action towards preserving the environment; promoting a healthy society; and supporting a thriving economy. Hence, international standards have been developed to relieve the strain on local infrastructure and utilities and reducing the wastage in the communities where events are hosted.

In 2021 the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the industry’s global body, launched the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative to join the rapidly growing global movement of net zero by 2050. MCI, being part of the task force on sustainability, has signed the Net Zero Pledged for the event Industry. Thus we commit to tackling climate change by setting objectives towards net zero emissions by 2050, with emission reductions by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement.

As the economy and industry rebounds, business meetings and events, conferences & congresses and incentive travel are projected to grow rapidly and create exponential opportunities for the whole ecosystem. To ensure that the experience is delivered seamlessly, there is an essential necessity to have quality systems that manage the customer experience.

A strong advocate of protecting the environment and employing sustainable practices, MCI’s Ajay Bhojwani, Managing Director MCI Middle East adds, “Before we embarked on the journey of certification, our team has been driving the sustainability practice in earnest with our services and clients. By achieving the ISO 20121:2012 certification, MCI reaffirms its commitment to the environment and ensures management of improved sustainability throughout the entire event management cycle. We handle with our clients and partner’s events with a great deal of care and aim to deliver a superior product to them based on our extensive quality standards employed within our organization and we wanted to independently verify that our excellent processes continue to be the best in class.”

The ISO Standards of 9001:2015 and 20121:2012 are a process-based approach established and updated by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the world’s largest developer of international standards. By implementing and following the necessary steps to comply with this standard, MCI now adheres to both quality and protecting the environment.

“As an Event and Marketing Agency, MCI positions itself apart from other agencies by delivering quality outcomes for all stakeholders. Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification, MCI has shown its commitment to quality standards in all our activities and has all the necessary controls in place to ensure that these strict standards are met by its processes, technology, and people. It is great to have this achieved in the Middle East specially Dubai, which is one of the fastest growing cities coming out of the pandemic. In the past few years, tthe city has been very successful in attracting more and more new events.”, stated Robin Lokerman, Group President of MCI Group.

The world’s most popular quality management system standard, ISO helps businesses prove their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer experiences and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Obtained through extensive external audits performed by Gabriel Registrar, a world class ISO certification organisation and an independent accredited registrar company, the certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a company’s system, including processes for continual review and improvement. Being awarded both these certifications by Gabriel Registrar, is a testament to MCI’s dedication to the quality standards of its service and consideration for the environment.

For more information, please contact:

Kavitha Prabhu

Director – Association Management

MCI Middle East LLC

kavitha.prabhu@wearemci.com

About MCI

MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. www.mci-group.com