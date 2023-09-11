Al Marri: Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government places human resources training and education as its top priority

Ibrahim Ahli: Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is the most competent entity to strengthen our team with specialised skills

Dubai- UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) in collaboration with Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) has launched the Executive Diploma Program for Government Management and Leadership, following a memorandum of understanding signed between the two entities last May.

The launch event was attended by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG; Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO at DANS, Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG, and a group of officials from both parties.

H.E. Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: "Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government regards human resources training as its top priority and believes that developing skills is essential for preparing future leaders and improving government performance. The launch of the Executive Diploma Program for Government Management and Leadership is an extension of our endeavors to strengthen the skills of government officials and to share knowledge and experiences with various government entities, as well as strengthening their role in shaping tomorrow and participating in the overall development of the UAE.”

Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO at DANS, said: "We recognize the importance of training and strengthening human resources and investing in them by providing different experiences. Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is the most competent entity to strengthen the skills of our professionals, which will enable them to participate in improving performance in addition to providing them a deeper understanding of government administration and be prepared for different scenarios.”

"Our cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government aims to nurture competent leaders who can keep pace with our government's aspirations to make Dubai a global destination and be aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has stressed that tomorrow's leaders are the focus and foundation of the future, and it is our duty to develop their skills and knowledge," Ahli added.

The first lecture of the Program was organized at MBRSG's headquarters under the theme "Human Resources Management", presented by Dr. Jasim Al Ali, an international expert in human resources management who has published numerous books in the field. The lecture focused on the fundamentals of human resources, enabling students to understand it more deeply, and highlighted the important role of officials in supporting human resources, while also highlighting modern HR concepts.

DANS seeks to engage their staff in the Executive Diploma Program for Management and Government Leadership, which will enable the entity to achieve greater prosperity as a key provider of air navigation services. This initiative aims to train professionals and government leaders in accordance with the best international standards to be better prepared for the future.

The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government is the first research and teaching institution focused on governance and public policy in the Arab world, offering academic and training programs aimed at qualifying and preparing future leaders to meet governance and policy challenges across the region. MBRSG’s courses are developed and delivered by experts, academics and specialized researchers.