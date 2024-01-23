Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and its team were honoured with prestigious awards by NASA, during the Expedition 69 Crew Debrief and Welcome Home Ceremony held at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA. During the event, the MBRSC delegation, led by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC celebrated the successful completion of the Expedition 69 mission and the strong ties between MBRSC and NASA.

In a series of commendations, astronaut H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi was awarded the Distinguished Public Service Medal and the Space Exploration Medal, acknowledging his exemplary service and contributions to space exploration, while Dr. Hanan AlSuwaidi, MBRSC's Flight Surgeon, was honoured with the Johnson Space Center Superior Achievement Award, highlighting her significant contributions to the health and safety of the crew during Expedition 69 and Crew-6.

Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, and Mohammad AlBulooshi, Manager of the Space Operations Section, received the Group Achievement Award on behalf of MBRSC, in recognition of the centre’s pivotal role in the success of Expedition 69 and its contribution to advancing human space exploration.

The event also saw the participation of astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager, MBRSC; Nora AlMatrooshi, and Mohammad AlMulla.

In a time-honoured tradition that marks the end of an astronaut's journey, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir rang the bell at the Johnson Space Center, signalling the official conclusion of their mission. The ceremony further featured engaging storytelling sessions by the crew, sharing insights and experiences from their mission, captivating attendees with tales of courage, discovery, and collaboration.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre is currently developing the MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched in 2024 and will be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the recently concluded longest Arab space mission in history by Sultan AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.