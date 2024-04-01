Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in collaboration with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), has officially commenced work on the HCT-SAT 1 project, the institution’s inaugural student-led space mission.

The Earth-observation CubeSat project, with a unit size of 1U (10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm) and set to be launched by the end of 2024, is being developed by HCT students under the expert guidance of MBRSC engineers.

The HCT students, from a range of academic disciplines, are currently working within the laboratories of the MBRSC, initiating the strategic development of HCT-SAT 1. This collaboration involves the Centre's seasoned engineers providing comprehensive knowledge transfer and mentorship to the students across all critical phases of the satellite's lifecycle, including design, development, assembly, testing, and operational management.

The partnership between MBRSC and HCT encompasses not only the launch of the payload, but also an extensive educational experience, empowering both students and faculty members with expert training, and delivering substantial support in the immersive CubeSat curriculum. The endeavour marks a significant step forward in integrating space technology within the educational sector, aiming to advance the UAE’s position in space exploration and science.

It will see 34 male and female HCT students across various engineering disciplines, including aviation sciences, airframe design, and electrical engineering, together with Applied Media students undertaking marketing aspects, work as a cohesive interdisciplinary team. The students are ably supported and mentored by nine HCT faculty members.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said: "At MBRSC, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, particularly among the youth who are the future pioneers of our nation's space sector. The commencement of the HCT-SAT 1 project is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of education in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). By involving students in such high-calibre projects, we are not just educating; we are inspiring a new generation to dream big and contribute to the UAE's ambitious space exploration goals. We are confident that this hands-on experience will equip our students with the skills and knowledge required to propel the UAE National Space Programme to new heights."

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President & CEO, applauded the strategic collaboration with the MBRSC on the development of HCT-SAT 1. “This initiative is a pivotal outcome of the partnership, designed to equip HCT students with advanced knowledge in space sciences. This collaboration underscores the importance of space research in driving human progress while elevating awareness of the UAE's strategic advancements and accomplishments in space exploration. It is a critical component of the nation's vision to achieve a leading role in the highly competitive global space industry,” Dr. Alayyan said.

“The HCT-SAT 1 project aligns with our strategic commitment to advance applied education, foster essential future skills, and boost students' career prospects in key sectors. It will offer students who are passionate space an invaluable gateway to the air space sector through expert-led scientific knowledge and hands-on experience,” he added.

The collaboration between MBRSC and HCT is a strategic move to embed space technology into the HCT curriculum, offering students unparalleled opportunities to engage with the space sector. This project not only enhances students' understanding of space science but also paves the way for them to become integral contributors to the UAE's growing space industry.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre is currently developing the MBZ-SAT, which once launched will be the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the recently concluded longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.

ABOUT HIGHER COLLEGES OF TECHNOLOGY (HCT)

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), founded in 1988, is renowned as a dynamic hub of technology-driven innovation and excellence in education, gaining an enviable reputation for its agile, innovative & job-focused practices.

With more than 25,000 students studying in 16 state-of-the-art, technology-oriented campuses throughout the UAE, HCT is the largest applied higher education institution in the country, forging long-standing & productive local and international partnerships and collaborations with industry, government and academia, while celebrating the achievements of its 71,000-plus graduates.

HCT offers over 26 Bachelor degree programs in Applied Media, Business, Computer Information Science, Education, Engineering Technology & Science and Health Sciences, as well as 12 industry-oriented Diplomas that fast-track students into the workforce. These programs incorporate principles of Innovation and Entrepreneurship to ensure HCT students’ skills are up-to-date and to the highest standards. HCT’s courses are a hybrid blend of innovative, technology-driven academic studies and work-relevant programs, ensuring that HCT graduates have the necessary 21st century skills to make positive and lasting contributions to society in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

HCT is the UAE’s first higher education institution to be declared as an economic and creative free zone, under the UAE’s Fifty Year Charter, creating UAE public and private universities as free zones. Under the auspices of HCT’s 2023-2028 Education strategy, UAE National high school leavers, of all capabilities, can obtain a well-rounded university education that prepares them for meaningful positions in the workforce. The HCT’s new, transformative, applied education model is centered on inclusivity and employability, equipping UAE’s National workforce with future skills required in the labor market so as to keep pace with accelerating job changes.