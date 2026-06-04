Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, has signed a partnership with Numou, a subsidiary of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, ADGM, to expand financing pathways for innovative businesses supported by MBRIF and further strengthen support for startups and high-potential companies across the country.

Under the partnership, innovative businesses supported by MBRIF will gain broader access to financing options through Numou’s digital marketplace, alongside workshops and community sessions focused on financing awareness. These efforts are intended to give founders practical guidance on the financing landscape and help them make more informed decisions as they grow. The agreement will also create a two-way referral pathway, enabling eligible startups referred through Numou, where relevant, to be considered for MBRIF’s Guarantee Scheme and Innovation Accelerator.

High-quality financing solutions

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry’s representative at MBRIF, said: “Strengthening access to financing is a critical part of enabling innovative businesses to expand operations and contribute more meaningfully to the UAE’s economic future. Our partnership with Numou reflects MBRIF’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality financing solutions and strategic resources that open up new market opportunities for innovators, enabling them to grow with confidence and contribute meaningfully to building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

This collaboration also reflects Numou’s continued evolution in enhancing how financing is accessed and deployed, with a growing emphasis on linking funding more closely to verified business activity and commercial opportunities. By enabling more transparent, data-informed interactions between SMEs and financing providers, Numou is supporting more effective capital allocation and strengthening the foundations of a resilient and growth-oriented SME ecosystem in the UAE.

Enhance transparency

Mohamed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou, stated: "Our partnership with MBRIF marks an important step in advancing the UAE’s vision to strengthen how SMEs access and utilise financing within the business ecosystem. As Numou continues to evolve, we are focused on connecting financing more directly to real economic activity, supported by deeper data-driven insights that enhance transparency and decision-making. By working closely with MBRIF, we are reinforcing Numou’s commitment to enabling SMEs, particularly innovation-led businesses, to access the right capital at the right time, empowering them to grow, scale, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s resilient and diversified economic agenda."

For more information about MBRIF, please visit https://mbrif.ae/.

For more information about Numou, please visit https://www.numou.ae/.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance the growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of the UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sectors to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

About Numou

Numou is a subsidiary of ADGM established to improve access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UAE. Through a digital marketplace model, Numou connects businesses with a range of financing providers, including banks, licensed lenders, and government-backed programs, through one streamlined application journey.

Numou’s mission is to simplify the funding process for SMEs by leveraging technology, data, and strategic partnerships to unlock working capital, term financing, and other growth solutions. By helping businesses access the right financing at the right time, Numou supports entrepreneurship, job creation, and the UAE’s broader economic diversification agenda.

For more information, please visit Numou.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

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