Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), in partnership with Dubai Police, has launched the “Back to School” initiative in the Muhaisnah area to mark the beginning of the new academic year. The initiative forms part of a series of community-focused programmes aimed at bringing joy to students and fostering a supportive educational environment.

The initiative featured the participation of Dubai Police mascots, Officer Mansour and Officer Amna, whose engaging presence created a lively and interactive atmosphere for children. A special showcase of Dubai Police’s luxury patrol vehicles was also presented, helping to raise security awareness among students and their families in an enjoyable yet safe setting.

Both MBRHE and Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening community engagement and outreach. As part of the initiative, comprehensive school supply kits were distributed to children, in line with the shared objectives of the Year of Community.

The Back to School initiative reflects MBRHE’s core values of People First and Solidarity, and aligns with its vision to provide pioneering, sustainable housing and community services that enhance the well-being of Dubai’s citizens.

About MBRHE:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity that aims to provide proactive and sustainable housing services to UAE citizens through flexible policies, strategic partnerships, innovation, and digital transformation, in line with Dubai’s future vision.

