The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully concluded its participation in the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). Held from 22 to 28 May 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the event provided an exceptional platform for the MBRF to engage with leaders in the knowledge and creativity fields. Through its diverse range of activities and initiatives, the MBRF showcased its commitment to promoting knowledge and fostering intellectual exchange.

The MBRF pavilion served as a hub for various knowledge-related activities aimed at raising awareness and fostering dialogue on critical topics to enhance knowledge mobility and develop human capital. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the MBRF’s leading projects and initiatives, gaining valuable insights into the MBRF’s significant contributions to the field of knowledge. The presence of renowned writers, thinkers, and experts in knowledge dissemination and production further enriched the experience, enabling fruitful interactions and discussions. The MBRF leveraged this significant knowledge event to shed light on the policies and mechanisms employed within the Arab knowledge sector. Discussions revolved around exploring prospects in various knowledge fields and envisioning a future that fosters ideas and innovations, laying the foundation for knowledge societies driven by education, research, development, and entrepreneurship.

During the ADIBF’s fifth day, as part of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ activities, the MBRF arranged several sessions. One of them was titled ‘Biography Writing in the Woman Book of Taha Hussein,’ featuring Dr. Parween Habib and Sayed Mahmoud. Another session focused on the novel ‘The Circle of Spices’ by Salha Obaid. Additionally, His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, led a session titled ‘Cognitive Reading, not Holistic Reading.’ The MBRF also organized a session called ‘Scientific and Specialized Reading and Arabic Publications,’ which hosted Dr. Abeer Al-Rasbi and Dr. Muhammad Al-Shammari as speakers.

As part of ‘KnowTalks’, the MBRF held a session featuring Shailendra Kaushik, co-founder, CITIES FORUM, who emphasized that sustainability poses a universal challenge in a world interconnected by technology, trade, and communication. Kaushik forecasted a projected rise of 2.7 degrees in global temperatures by the century’s end if current patterns of greenhouse gas emissions persist. Additionally, he highlighted that over half of the global population resides in cities and towns, with this figure steadily growing. Furthermore, Kaushik explained that imparting knowledge about sustainable urban development and city planning to children will drive transformative changes in their behaviors.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb stressed the significance of reading, stating that it played a crucial role in transforming an illiterate nation into one of the world’s most influential societies. “This transformation also highlighted that the reference for science, in general, was the Arabic language,” he said, adding that when the reader does not understand what they are reading, they get distracted and anxious. He also asserted the significance of adopting a proper method for collecting books and encouraged a continuous desire for research. Bin Huwaireb explained that ChatGPT is a crucial tool in helping scholars and researchers, but university and pre-university students must stay away from it because it distances them from behavioral awareness and learning. He stated that novels are for fun, entertainment, and learning lessons, but science is what elevates nations.

Bin Huwaireb said, “ADIBF serves as a significant platform for knowledge exchange on both regional and global scales. We are pleased to have participated in this event due to its ability to attract leaders from the publishing industry, as well as prominent writers and thinkers from around the world. This event allowed us to assess our knowledge initiatives and reaffirm our commitment to developing strategic plans that promote knowledge advancement and sustainability. Furthermore, we remain dedicated to enhancing knowledge through the implementation of various projects, initiatives, and programs. Our goal is to improve literary and intellectual aspects in a manner that contributes to a better future for all. We will continue to extend our support to a range of knowledge activities, actively participating in major exhibitions and events.”

On the sixth day of the event, His Excellency bin Huwaireb expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the coordinators of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ for their exceptional performance and significant contribution towards knowledge dissemination. This recognition took place in the presence of Abdullah Al-Fraih, Director of Obeikan Publishing Company in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, His Excellency also honored Abdullah Al-Fraih in appreciation of the company’s efforts and contribution to spreading knowledge. As part of ‘Knowledge Lounge’ activities, the MBRF arranged a series of engaging events. One of these sessions focused on children’s storytelling and featured the writer, Lama Andry. Additionally, excerpts from the ‘The sung poem is the ambassador of language’ session were showcased, where Carmen Tockmaji was interviewed by Alia Al Mansouri. Another event organized within the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ was a session exploring the program’s impact on the literary careers of writers. This session was conducted in collaboration with the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) and included participation from Hanadi Al-Aounis, Nour Al-Turk, Dana Jeroudi, Hala Maher, and the interviewer, Rola Al-Banna. In addition to these activities, a session was held as part of the ‘KnowTalks’ series, featuring Roni Helou, an entrepreneur, creative director, and founder, RONI HELOU.

During the seventh day of the event, the MBRF hosted various activities as part of the ‘Knowledge Lounge.’ One of these sessions was titled ‘How do I write a review about a book I love?’ It was a workshop aimed at young individuals and conducted by Zainab Al-Qaisi in collaboration with Naqsh Platform. Furthermore, there was a captivating discussion centered around the book ‘The Other I’ with renowned author Maha Gargash. The discussion was expertly moderated by Wafaa Al-Nuaimi. To engage the members of the Knowledge Lounge, a round of one-minute book reviews took place, with participants encouraged to share their reviews on social media.

The MBRF’s pavilion attracted numerous high-ranking delegations from various departments and institutions, as well as notable personalities and visitors. The visitors were eager to explore the publications and diverse knowledge projects showcased at the pavilion. During these visits, the MBRF team provided a detailed explanation of its work and the services it provides, which contribute to the widespread dissemination of knowledge on a regional and global scale. MBRF’s activities during the last days of the ADIBF included the organization of a series of discussion and dialogue sessions that received wide interaction and participation from the public.