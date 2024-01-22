Saudi Ports Authority "Mawani" has been recognized with the "Best Contributor to Economic Infrastructure Development" award at the International Finance Financial Awards ceremony in Dubai. The award acknowledges Mawani's efforts in continuously developing port infrastructure and attracting investments.

In 2023, Mawani laid the foundation for the upgrade and operation of two container terminals at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with an investment value exceeding 7 billion riyals. Additionally, strategic projects were inaugurated at Jubail Commercial and Industrial Ports to increase capacity.

Mawani has also signed agreements and inaugurated logistics parks and hubs, with investments exceeding 6 billion riyals. These initiatives aim to offer investment opportunities in the logistics sector to the private sector, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

In support of global trade and to solidify the Kingdom's position as an international logistics hub bridging three continents, Mawani has taken significant steps. These include facilitating export and import procedures, enhancing logistics services, and partnering with major international shipping lines to add 28 new maritime services in 2023. These services link Saudi ports with those in the east and west. Furthermore, Mawani has signed several agreements with international ports and national entities across public and private sectors, aiming to boost the standing of Saudi ports in the maritime transport sector, both regionally and globally.

The award is a reflection of the international and regional recognition "Mawani" has received for its efforts in bolstering and advancing the maritime sector. Throughout 2023, Mawani was honored with seven awards on both regional and international levels. These include: the "Best Port" represented by Jeddah Islamic Port, the "Brand Award", "Port of the Year" for Jeddah Islamic Port, as well as the "Excellence in Customer Experience" and "Advanced Ports Infrastructure" awards.

In addition, "Mawani" secured two categories in the "NIDLP Excellence Award 2023": "Best Entities Achieving International Accomplishments" and "Best Entities Achieving Investments". This accolade is a testament to Mawani's significant contribution, which propelled the Kingdom from the 24th to the 16th rank globally in container handling, according to the Lloyd’s List 2023 ranking of the world's top 100 ports.

The International Finance Awards recognize financial institutions and companies for their contributions to the global financial community. These awards are issued by International Finance Publications Limited, a distinguished trade and financial magazine based in the United Kingdom.