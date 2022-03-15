Dubai, UAE: Mawaheb, a Dubai-based, nonprofit art studio for people of determination of 18 years and above, has announced its reopening, welcoming students to its new location in GC Avenue - Al Quoz.

The new studio and community café, will serve as a meeting point where everyone from the community can meet and learn from each other. Spread across 3,000 square feet, the community café lies adjacent to a next-door warehouse, which will serve as the studio where students will learn art and life skills.

Wemmy de Maaker, director of Mawaheb, said: “After 10 rewarding years at our first location at the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, it gives us immense pleasure to announce our new location in Al Quoz. We are grateful for the guidance of Dubai’s wise leadership and their support of People of Determination and their families that have allowed us to continue with our mission by bringing People of Determination and society together and demonstrating that everyone is unique in his/her own way. Over the years, our students have grown and explored opportunities such as taking part in Expo 2020 with motivational talks, exhibitions at the DXB airport and galleries around the UAE, as well as participating with many national organisations to explore their potential. We are privileged to have played such an important role on their journeys and hope that we always represent a space to inspire People of Determination with renewed energy, a refreshed perspective and a new space”.

In line with the recent government announcement that focuses on redeveloping Al Quoz, into a new creative zone, Mawaheb’s new location will be a hub for culture, innovation, and talent.

The community café will be where everyone from the community can catch up and participate in workshops or afterschool activities. At the same time, in the warehouse next door, the students will be able to develop their life skills through art and training sessions under the supervision of professional trainers.

About Mawaheb

Mawaheb, founded in 2010, brings the talents, thoughts, and aspirations of young adults with special needs to life. Our artists are known in the United Arab Emirates as ‘The Determined Ones’.

After being closed for a year, we are excited to announce that our beautiful Mawaheb community is returning early 2022 at GC Avenue in Al Quoz. Comprising a studio and a café where everyone from the community can meet and learn from each other. The new Mawaheb studio will be a meeting place for leisure or work, to meet our students, or to participate in workshops. At the same time, in the warehouse next door, our students will work on their life skills through the medium of art and training sessions under the supervision of professional trainers. The concept behind Mawaheb is to bridge the gap between society and the determined ones who can often lack direction once they finish school. For more information, please follow on Instagram Mawaheb Dubai or Facebook Mawaheb Art.