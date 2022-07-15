Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mastercard has partnered with Michelin as an official sponsor of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2022 for its first-ever edition in the United Arab Emirates. The announcement deepens Mastercard’s efforts to connect consumers to their passions and builds on its commitment to the UAE and its renowned culinary sector.

“In a culturally rich and diverse market where the love of food has become a universal language, culinary is a natural passion point for consumers in the UAE. By partnering with Michelin, which is renowned for its industry-leading standards and constant quest for innovation and excellence, we are building on our legacy of providing one-of-a-kind culinary experiences to showcase the UAE’s extraordinary range of gastronomic experiences to the world,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, EEMEA, Mastercard.

In recent years, Mastercard has undergone a multi-sensory brand transformation as it connects people to their passions, including a focus on culinary excellence as it offers consumers hundreds of unique culinary experiences around the globe. The collaboration is a natural extension of Mastercard’s long history of catering to consumers’ culinary passions, which includes launching PRICELESS - the brand’s first flagship restaurant, introducing the Taste of Priceless through bespoke macaron flavors and offering a multi-sensory culinary experience at Expo 2020 Dubai through the immersive Mastercard Cube.

Commenting on the partnership, Nicolas Achard, Managing Director of the MICHELIN Guide Asia & Middle East shared: “We are delighted to partner with Mastercard, whose passion for connecting people to culinary experiences matches our own. This partnership is another step in our ambition to provide the best recommendation and access to the finest dining experiences in Dubai by joining forces with other industry leaders.”

Dubai is the latest addition to the MICHELIN Guide, which currently covers 37 destinations across North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. With a rich tradition that dates back over 120 years, the Michelin rating criteria for restaurants takes into account five considerations: quality of ingredients, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef represented in the dining experience, harmony of flavors and consistency between inspectors’ visits.

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2022 is available on the MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com/ae-du/en and on the MICHELIN Guide app, available free of charge on iOS and Android.

