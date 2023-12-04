Cairo, Egypt: Mastercard and MDP, a modern payment processing powerhouse, have joined forces to revolutionize the payments ecosystem for banks and non-financial institutions (non-FIs) in the Middle East and Africa region. This collaboration will transform MDP into an innovative one-stop-shop processing services hub, integrating Mastercard’s digital assets and white-label applications with the payment processor’s products.

“By bundling Mastercard’s digital assets with our products, we are offering issuer banks the ability to roll out new segment-focused solutions, like youth banking, family banking and digital lending. We are also empowering fintech, mobile network operators (MNOs) and the wider non-FIs segment companies to quickly get to the market by providing them with Mastercard’s unique propositions with the lightest touch from their side,” said Ahmed Nafie, CEO, MDP.

“In line with our commitment to fuelling a strong digital economy in the Middle East and Africa, we are keen to harness the power of technology and partnerships to build a robust, seamless and secure payment infrastructure. Our collaboration with MDP will equip businesses with innovative payment solutions that allow them to participate in digital commerce and drive financial inclusion,” said Gaurang Shah, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

This strategic alliance represents a transformative initiative, offering a wide range of benefits to various stakeholders. It empowers financial institutions to bring innovative products to the market swiftly and efficiently, with minimal involvement from their internal teams. It streamlines SME lending and consumer lending/Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and provides accessible credit options via mobile apps, in addition to extending into more innovative areas, like AI health and fitness and sustainability.

Fintech companies stand to gain from a faster time to market through Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) and sandbox capabilities. Meanwhile, non-FIs and telecommunication companies can proficiently offer white-label apps to their subscribers overcoming associated hurdles such as BIN sponsorship, which will be available through the CaaS enablement program with MDP.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About MDP:

MDP is the leading card issuing & processing platform, enabling businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – ranging from personalized card production, financial transactions processing & digital payments’ solutions.

A trusted legacy of more than 30+ years, MDP is well-positioned in the market as a payments powerhouse, with extended footprint in more than 40 countries. The company is acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences & providing innovative, scalable & secure omni-channel customer experiences.