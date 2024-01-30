​​​​​Cairo, Egypt: Mastercard and Emirates NBD-Egypt announced a strategic partnership in Egypt, reaffirming their shared commitment to pioneering excellence in the payments industry and elevating the digital banking experience for customers.

This collaboration will see Mastercard offering continued support to Emirates NBD-Egypt’s digital transformation journey, in line with global best practices. The partnership will leverage Mastercard’s expertise and innovations to offer Emirates NBD-Egypt's customers secure and seamless digital transactions.

“The extension of our partnership with Mastercard stands as a testament to our progressive vision and shared commitment to setting new benchmarks in the payments industry in Egypt. This partnership empowers us to curate bespoke offers for our customers, ensuring a tailored and rewarding banking experience,” said Amr El Shafei, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Emirates NBD-Egypt.

“Our long-standing partnership with Emirates NBD-Egypt is rooted in our shared ambition to revolutionize the payments landscape and reaffirms our dedication to jointly fuel the digital transformation in Egypt. We are confident that our collective endeavors will yield an experience that is not only seamless and secure but also significantly more engaging for customers in Egypt,” said Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central, Mastercard.

In alignment with the Central Bank of Egypt’s Financial Inclusion Strategy, this partnership aims to introduce innovative segments to the payment ecosystem, catering specifically to the needs of young individuals, travelers, and tech-savvy consumers.

“We are excited to embark on a new chapter in our partnership with Mastercard, reinforcing our commitment to fostering financial inclusion and pioneering the development of customer-centric solutions in Egypt. This partnership equips us with advanced tools to enrich our customers' banking experience, ensuring safe, secure, and seamless digital transactions," said Mustafa Ramzi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD-Egypt.

“Joining forces with Emirates NBD-Egypt, we are on a mission to leverage our cutting-edge technology and expertise to drive Egypt's digital transformation. Together, we are resolute in our commitment to introducing transformative solutions that empower individuals and businesses, actively contributing to Egypt's growth narrative,” said Inji Borai, Country Manager, Egypt, Mastercard.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Emirates NBD - Egypt:

Emirates NBD-Egypt is an owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the Middle East and a major contributor to the banking industry on an international and global scale. Emirates NBD-Egypt is one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, positioning itself as a pioneer in providing advanced digital banking services, supported by a large network of 68 branches spread across all governorates, and 340 ATMs across the country.

Emirates NBD-Egypt is considered the main player in financing major projects related to the country's infrastructure and development initiatives, which has qualified it for many awards. Among these were two awards for the Most Innovative Bank for 2020 in Trade Finance and Cash Management in Egypt and The Fastest Growing Corporate Bank in Egypt for the year 2021 by International Finance Magazine along with the Best Digital Bank Award for the year 2020-2021 from the Union of Arab Banks. Emirates NBD-Egypt was also awarded “The Leading Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility” during the bt100 award ceremony.