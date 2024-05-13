Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 194%.

Subscriptions worth BD 84 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 15th May 2024 and matures on 14th August 2024, is 5.92% compared to 5.90% of the previous issue on 10th April 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.277 (BH0007H535N9) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.