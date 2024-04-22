Dubai, UAE: MassiveMusic, the Middle East’s leading sonic identity and music agency, has become the first music-focused creative agency from the region to claim a place on the Cannes Lions Awards judging panel.

MassiveMusic Dubai will head to south of France this summer for the world-famous Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity to be part of an esteemed line up of judges for the awards, which represent creative excellence in every sector and specialism of the industry – from all corners of the globe.

Pierre Carnet, Managing Director, MassiveMusic Dubai, has been selected as one of the judges in the Entertainment Lions for Music category.

“I am proud, excited and humbled to have been given this fantastic opportunity, on both a professional and personal level. Being chosen as a member of awards jury on behalf of MassiveMusic Dubai underscores the respect and recognition that our agency has built up – and continues to earn – by creating the best in creative advertising music, sonic branding, and music services for our clients. It will be an honour to judge the best creative work on the planet alongside the most skilled and experienced music brand experts in the industry,” he said.

“It’s also a testament to the continued growth and evolution of the creative and branding sector in the Middle East, which is now firmly recognised globally as a pioneering region for diversity, creativity and innovation. MassiveMusic is proud to be part of the region’s creative growth by playing a pivotal role in helping brands make their mark through music and sound.”

MassiveMusic is also once again organising and hosting its exclusive Cannes Lions beach party – one of the most popular fringe events at the annual festival.

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity brings together the global advertising and communications industry to network, learn, share key insight and celebrate the world’s best work. This year’s event runs 17-21 June 2024.

