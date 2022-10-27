Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE and the Middle East, announced today that its Mashreq Global Headquarters is now LEED Gold certified by US Green Building Council for its remarkable efforts towards sustainability and protecting the environment.

The Mashreq Global Headquarters is now the only building headquarter within the financial sector in the region to secure such a coveted recognition thereby reinforcing its pledge to ESG standards. The accolade recognizes Mashreq’s commitment to effective waste management, sustainability, energy and water efficiency & management, innovation, indoor environmental quality and transportation.

LEED rating system is the most widely used green building rating system, which provides a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. LEED certified buildings save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions and create healthier places for people. They are a critical part of addressing climate change and meeting ESG goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more equitable communities.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “As we continue to inspire the world to Rise Every Day, we would like to celebrate this key milestone that reflects our strategic purpose to go beyond our responsibilities as a bank, and reinforces our commitment towards environmental protection, social responsibility, and robust governance. We would like to thank all our team members who were involved in achieving this recognition and the US Green Building Council for their continuous efforts for creating a sustainable future for our planet by encouraging greener buildings around the world.”

About Mashreq

Mashreq Bank is almost a half century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. One of the region’s oldest private banks, Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

