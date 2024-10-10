Kuwait: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the launch of Mashreq NEO CORP – an innovative digital banking platform designed to enhance the customer experience for corporate clients – in Kuwait.

NEO CORP is Mashreq’s digital banking platform providing access to a wide range of cash management and trade services, such as account services, payments, collections, import and export trade services, and guarantees, to corporate clients. The platform features an intuitive interface with easy navigation, increasing efficiency and convenience through digitalization. Based on a ‘one-click’ design philosophy, the NEO CORP platform permits access to more than 80% of all the platform’s most common functionality with just one click.

Thanks to the platform’s real-time data and analytics capabilities, corporate clients can make informed decisions quickly and with confidence. Critical information is accessible 24/7, with clients being able to access the platform and perform transactions anytime, anywhere. All transactions are conducted safely and securely, with sensitive information protected via advanced security features.

Ammar A J Boumajdad, Country Head, Mashreq Kuwait said: “Mashreq NEO CORP is a truly customer-centric platform that delivers an efficient, intuitive, and user-friendly digital experience, providing actionable insights via which our corporate clients can use to streamline their banking operations and drive greater financial efficiency. The new platform reflects our commitment to being the region’s most progressive bank and enabling innovative possibilities for our clients, reinforcing our solid position as a leading financial institution in Kuwait and MENA, and I am delighted to continue our roll-out to yet more corporate clients.”

The new corporate banking platform was designed with the unique needs of corporate clients, and their increasing demand for efficient, fully digital services, in mind. Developed utilizing the latest state-of-the-art, scalable native cloud microservices architecture, the platform delivers banking services via web banking, host-to-host, and next-generation application programming interfaces (APIs). Direct connectivity to a business’s customer apps, e-commerce sites, supply chains and broader industry ecosystems is also enabled.

Victor Penna, Global Head of Global Transaction Banking at Mashreq, said: “We leverage technology and innovation to deliver a superior client experience, in alignment with our overarching aim of being the region’s most progressive, inspirational challenger bank. With our extensive expertise and deep industry understanding, we have an edge in the corporate banking space where platforms such as NEO CORP are not just standalone services; they are integral elements of a much wider ecosystem with customers at the heart of all operations. We are proud to expand the reach of our NEO CORP offering, and further drive digital transformation in Kuwait’s corporate banking sector.”

Roll-out of Mashreq NEO CORP is set to continue across other countries in the Gulf region in the coming months, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to offering cutting-edge digital solutions in order to cement its position as a leading regional presence in the banking sector.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

