DUBAI, UAE:– Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, the first Marriott Hotels resort in the UAE, has unveiled its spectacular collection of premium Suites and Penthouses. Each a secluded haven with sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

In the Presidential Suite, a newly imagined experience awaits guests as they elevate beyond the everyday. Accommodating up to six guests, the 400-sq-m sanctuary features a private bar and entertaining area, spacious living and dining areas and dynamic bathroom experiences with sauna. Furthermore, guests can enjoy a fully equipped kitchen and panoramic views over Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

Offering elevated amenities, the Royal Penthouse boasts sweeping city and sea views and an expansive private outdoor terrace with a private jacuzzi. Sleeping up to six, this lavishly appointed penthouse offers distinguished amenities complete with thoughtful design elements to ensure guest enjoyment is a priority. In-suite comforts include a fully equipped bar and entertainment area, kitchen with Lavazza coffee machine and a spacious master suite with a separate lounge. The enhanced bathroom experience with walk-in showers and large baths complemented with Maison D'asa amenities and a private sauna, is not to be missed!

Meanwhile, the allure of the Palm Penthouse lies in its expansive terrace offering the ideal entertaining area with outdoor bar, sun deck, premium cabanas, jacuzzi and alfresco dining spaces. Sleeping up to six guests, in-suite comforts include Maison D'asa amenities, walk-in showers and large baths. A fully equipped bar and entertainment area adorns the living room along with a kitchen with Lavazza coffee machine and a stunning master suite with a separate lounge.

Other Suites unveiled at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai include the Palm Suite, Executive Suite and Palm Family Suite. Many of the Suites and Rooms within in the resort are interconnecting or interleading, making them the ideal choice for larger families or group holidays.

“We are thrilled to invite guests to experience our new collection of premium Suites and Penthouses at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, with its unparalleled combination of blissful surroundings, thoughtful comfort and exceptional amenities,” said Gerrit Schmitt, General Manager at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeriah.

“Whether in our Palm Suites, our sophisticated Presidential Suite, exceptional Executive Suites, phenomenal Palm Penthouse or the legendary Royal Penthouse, our guests will experience the pinnacle of wonderful hospitality, destined to make every stay with us, a truly unforgettable one,” he added.

As an exclusive benefit, all Suite and Penthouse stays include access to the M Club Lounge. Open 24/7 the lounge serves complimentary refreshments, breakfast buffet, an afternoon tea spread, a grab ’n’ go menu and canapes in the evening. Which can all be enjoyed alongside the signature Cocktail Hour overlooking the shimmering Dubai Marina.

Guests are encouraged to book the limited-time Suite Dreams offer, which includes a stay in the one-of-a-kind Penthouses or sophisticated Suites, with daily buffet breakfast, exclusive perks with discounts, 400 AED spa credit, exclusive M Club lounge access & more. Simply apply the promotional code HDK when booking online.

Suite Dreams offer:

Stay in the finest Penthouses or modern, sophisticated suites at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah this summer! The resorts are the ideal getaway allowing guests to escape the everyday and explore the exceptional. In-suite amenities include large terraces and balconies, iconic sea views, modern dining and entertainment areas and exclusive 24/7 access to M Club Lounge.

WHAT: Penthouses or elevated suites using the Suite Dreams Offer

WHERE: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

WHEN: Until September 30, 2024

PRICE: Palm Suite and Executive Suites are starting from AED 1,500 ++ Presidential Suite rate is starting from AED 9,200 ++ Palm Penthouse starting from AED 10,100 ++ Royal Penthouse starting from AED 12,100 ++

Rate includes: Daily buffet breakfast 25% discount off F&B AED 400 spa credit per person for a maximum of two adults Exclusive 24/7 access to M Club Lounge with breakfast, light bites during the day, a Grab & Go menu, & evening canapes & cocktails Kids under 12 stay with for free with unlimited access to the Kids club free of charge from 9.00 to 20.00

PROMOTION CODE: Apply the promotional code HDK when booking online

*Terms and conditions apply. Packages are available until September 30, 2024. Blackout dates apply and room prices may vary.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit www.marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com or visit the Suite Dreams on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Marriott Hotels & Resorts

MARRIOTT®️ RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH, DUBAI

Palm West Beach, PO Box 62049, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: marriottpalm.reservations@marriotthotels.com

MARRIOTTRESORTPALMJUMEIRAH.COM

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Marriott® Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

The first Marriott Hotels resort in the United Arab Emirates, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai brings elevated beachside sophistication. The 608-room resort delivers exceptional experiences for leisure and business travellers, setting new standards for hotel stays, recreation, relaxation and destination dining in the UAE. With a prime location on Palm Jumeirah's West Beach, the resort is spread over 7,000 square meters of private beachfront. Bringing together industry-leading business, leisure and events facilities, wide-ranging recreational activities, a kids club, a world-class spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and a curated selection of 10 distinct dining concepts, the resort embodies Marriott Hotel’s legacy for placing guests first and creating a place for all.

To learn more visit www.marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com. Stay connected to Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai on Facebook and Instagram

About Marriott Hotels®

With over 590 hotels and resorts in more than 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hosting. Placing people first is our living legacy, ensuring our guests always feel deeply cared for. We raise the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with our modern, comfortable spaces and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As our guest's needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott. Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.