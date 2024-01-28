Dubai, UAE – Plant & Equipment, the premier construction equipment marketplace in the MENA region, announces the acquisition of Global Equipment Trading, situated in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone, UAE.

The integration of Global Equipment Trading into the Plant & Equipment family aligns with the company's ambitious growth strategy for the GCC and broader MENA region, positioning itself as a leading online auction and advertising platform in the Middle East. Global Equipment Trading's exclusive yard within the Jebel Ali Free Zone allows heavy equipment to be transported to and from Jebel Ali Port, a vital hub for regional trade and commerce.

Plant & Equipment's drive to expand into a multichannel business where customers can easily buy, sell, or list equipment both on-site and online is highlighted by this strategic decision. The acquisition of Global Equipment Trading accelerates Plant & Equipment’s journey towards becoming a one-stop solution for all construction equipment needs.

Currently, sellers on PlantAndEquipment.com have the option to choose between auction or classified listings, offering them enhanced flexibility and a range of choices. P&E Auctions, a subsidiary brand under the Plant & Equipment umbrella, is distinguishing itself as an innovative online auction platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. P&E Auctions focuses on accumulating consignments and advertising heavy equipment for buyers in the Gulf, Levant, Africa, and Asia.

The acquisition will further fortify Plant & Equipment's position in the market, backed by industry-leading equipment verification, inspection reports and payment security measures. This ensures a secure and seamless experience for both buyers and sellers engaged in the process of buying and selling heavy machinery and trucks.

In May 2023, Plant & Equipment launched P&E Auctions to enable transactions of heavy equipment and machinery sold through PlantAndEquipment.com's online platform. PlantAndEquipment.com's live auctions feature a wide variety of heavy equipment from various categories, including construction, logistics, agriculture, and mining. All auction lots are inspected and verified by the P&E Auctions team to ensure they meet high standards of quality and reliability.

Prospective buyers looking to register or inspect consigned machines in person through Plant & Equipment can conveniently do so at Global Equipment Trading FZE, located at Plot Number S10516 near Gate 5 of Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). Alternatively, buyers have the option to explore and bid on inspected machines online by visiting PlantAndEquipment.com/auction.

Plant & Equipment looks forward to the collaborative opportunities that this acquisition will bring, solidifying its standing as a pioneering force in the construction equipment marketplace.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Preeti Lamba - contactus@plantandequipment.com

About Plant & Equipment:

Plant & Equipment is the MENA region's leading construction equipment marketplace, connecting buyers and sellers in the construction equipment and machinery sector. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Plant & Equipment aims to be the go-to destination for all construction equipment needs.