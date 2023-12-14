‘City Challenge’ will see visitors test their skills through interactive attractions and offer an experience that allows fans to feel closer to the Manchester City Football Club

Official Manchester City Store to feature Club merchandise and memorabilia

The destination combines sport and leisure, resulting in a fun and unique experience for all ages

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Manchester City Football Club is set to launch a new, exciting interactive experience in partnership with Aldar at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. This unique venue will give visitors of all ages and ability the chance to test and improve their football skills while immersing themselves in City themed challenges and connect with one of the world’s most successful clubs.

City Challenge is the latest exciting destination to be announced as part of the strategic partnership between Manchester City and Aldar, creating memorable experiences for visitors.

Set to open on the 15th of December 2023, the one-of-a-kind attraction will feature a diverse range of engaging, immersive, and fun activities, and challenges – all of which are designed to test the physical and mental skills of visitors. Making the experience even more memorable is the use of innovative technology, giving players a score for individual attributes as they enjoy the exhilaration and energy of Yas Island’s latest top-tier attraction.

Adults and children will begin their challenge by creating a virtual companion avatar. They will then enter the awe-inspiring game arena, stepping into the boots of their heroes and immersing themselves in what it feels like to be the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Steph Houghton, or Alex Greenwood, in addition to experiencing the atmosphere of the Etihad Stadium.

Once inside the arena, the gamified destination allows players to showcase their football abilities – testing their speed, reflexes, agility, and much more before revealing their ultimate score and rank on a dynamic leaderboard. This is not just an opportunity for football enthusiasts to hone their skills but a space for players of all abilities to have fun with friends and family, with inclusive challenges designed to be fun for everyone.

Players will be put through their paces on more than ten exciting interactive challenges – including a heart-pounding moment when they step up to take a penalty against City Challenge’s robot goalkeeper. Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was the first to take a chance at scoring against the keeper when he visited the experience in late November before the official opening.

In addition to all this, City Challenge will also chart the club’s incredible football journey to date. This includes the stories behind some of their most significant achievements over the years, famous kits dating back to 1884, and of course a celebration of their extensive trophy haul.

City Challenge, a Yas Mall destination, promises to be an unforgettable experience, synonymous with the club’s success. Manchester City has achieved incredible milestones in the club’s storied history, including the historic treble-winning 2022-23 season, when they secured victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, and, for the first time, the UEFA Champions League – and this will all be celebrated through interactive content at the new hub.

Another first for the region will be the introduction of an official Manchester City Store, operated by PUMA. Here, visitors will have the chance to take home a special reminder of their experience including the latest kits, shirts, official merchandise, and personalised pieces from their favourite players. The store opened on 24 November and features official licensed Man City merchandise and memorabilia.

Additionally, the venue will soon feature the perfect place to sit and enjoy live Manchester City games and highlights – with food and beverage options to help create the ultimate matchday experience.

The launch of City Challenge further strengthens Manchester City’s enduring partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the Yas Island portfolio, becoming a key asset for a location already established as one of the world’s leisure and entertainment destinations.

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing and Fan Experience Officer at City Football Group commented: “We are delighted to launch City Challenge at Yas Mall. This is a fantastic opportunity for adults and children across the UAE and the Middle East region – whether they’re football fans or not - to enjoy a unique and interactive experience. City Challenge will allow visitors to enjoy the spirit of football, celebrate the club’s major achievements in a new way and allow people to connect with Manchester City from afar. We wanted to create something fresh and distinct, and we hope our fans enjoy it.”

Touching on the strategic partnership, Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer at Aldar said: “City Challenge is the latest exciting concept to be announced as part of the strategic partnership between Manchester City and Aldar. The launch represents an important milestone for our retail business, consolidating Yas Mall’s position as a hub for innovation, entertainment, and experiential retail in the region. The concept is fantastic, and we believe that the global appeal of the Manchester City brand will attract even more residents and tourists to our flagship mall.”

To learn more about City Challenge visit www.mancitychallenge.com

About City Challenge

City Challenge stands as an immersive active entertainment destination from the reigning English and European Champions, Manchester City. It delivers a series of football-inspired challenges and playable interactions– with speed, power, agility, speed of thought, reaction times, balance and much more put to the test.

The experience is powered by RFID-technology, which empowers players to enjoy a uniquely personalised journey. The venue has been thoughtfully designed to incorporate the feel of Etihad Stadium and place visitors at the heart of the action, with a locker room, player tunnel, and trophy hall as stand-out features of the virtual stadium.

The CityStore operated by Puma, a uniquely themed retail option, is also part of the venue experience and promises a tailored shopping experience to complete the journey with the opportunity to get a customised official jersey at the store.

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit www.mancitychallenge.com