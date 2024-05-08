The Spanish hospitality group augments its regional expansion strategy with a phased pipeline of planned property openings across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye

The Group aims to bolsters its presence in the Middle East with new opening, rebranding, and signing slated for 2024

GCC – Barceló Hotel Group, the leading Spanish hospitality management company, reveals its 2024 global expansion strategy with a robust pipeline of new property openings in new and existing key source markets, totalling an investment of over $400 million. In 2024, Barceló Hotel Group also extends its presence in the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye (MEAT) region, with a slated line-up of property openings over the year.

The group’s mega investment leverages its momentum of 2023’s exceptional performance, both in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and occupancy rate, where it opened 25 new properties, and achieved a 20% increase in total revenue. In 2024, Barcelo Hotel Group is focused on acquiring new hotels, refurbishing existing properties and repositioning projects, underscoring its commitment to new and existing source markets, and strengthening its positioning as the leading Spanish hospitality management company in the MEAT region.

José Canals, Managing Director for Middle East, Asia, Mediterranean and North Africa at Barceló Hotel Group says, “In 2023, Barceló Hotel Group experienced incredible success across our global portfolio. Building on this, we have outlined a strategic expansion approach that will support growing our footprint across thriving global travel destinations. The MENA region has rapidly grown in demand for international tourism, and our growth strategy will focus on key source markets. At Barceló Hotel Group, we are poised to meet the needs of international and local travellers, enhancing guest experiences with the Spanish hospitality flair.”

Barceló Hotel Group’s 2024 plans include a phased pipeline of property openings in international and regional source markets, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Türkiye.

Augmenting its regional presence, Barceló Hotel Group is set to bolster its portfolio in the Middle East with the opening of its debut property in Bahrain in the second half of 2024. Located in the centre of Manama, the hotel will add 195 keys to the Group’s regional portfolio with further property openings set in the Kingdom. In the UAE, the Group’s iconic Occidental Al Jaddaf is set to undergo a strategic revamp under the ‘Barceló’ hotel brand as the property attains a five-star hotel rating, set to welcome guests as Barceló Al Jaddaf in Q4 2024. Barceló Hotel Group will also strengthen expansion plans in the Sultanate of Oman with a new property signings slated in the coming years.

It will expand its portfolio in Türkiye, where it manages and operates Barceló Istanbul and Occidental Taksim in Istanbul, and Occidental Ankara in the vibrant city of Ankara. In May 2024, it plans to open a fourth property with a five-star hotel under the Barceló brand in Cappadocia, as well as seek investment opportunities across Türkiye’s urban travel destinations such as Izmir, Bursa, Konya, Antalya and Bodrum in the coming months.

In Africa, Barceló Hotel Group will debut its renowned ‘Occidental Hotel & Resorts’ brand in Morocco with a 170-key four-star hotel in Tangier. It will also invest over $85 million in acquisitions and transformative refurbishments of two five-star hotels under its flagship ‘Royal Hideaway Hotels & Resorts’ and ‘Barceló’ brands in Casablanca and Rabat, respectively. With the planned refurbishment of existing properties such as Barceló Fès Medina and Allegro Agadir in Morocco, Barceló Hotel Group is also working on the repositioning of the Barceló Palmeraie in Marrakech. The latter will be transformed into a magnificent oasis, enabling guests to indulge in an unparalleled desert experience, further cementing the Group's commitment to delivering unforgettable and authentic local guest experiences coupled with the Spanish hospitality flair.

In Cape Verde, the Spanish hospitality group will open its first city hotel on the lively island of Santiago and it is planning to extend to Sal and Boa Vista before the end of the year. In addition, Barceló Hotel Group will break ground on a luxury resort under its ‘Royal Hideaway Hotel & Resorts’ brand on the beautiful island of Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Barceló Hotel Group is reinforcing its global footprint with strategic openings in Indonesia and the Maldives while targeting further expansion with recent openings in the Thailand and Sri Lanka markets. It will debut a new urban hotel in Malé and three five-star properties in North Male Atoll in partnership with Browns Investments - a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate, LOLC Group. The company is also growing its presence in Madeira (Portugal) with the recent acquisition of two hotels in Funchal; and Spain with the inauguration of the Royal Hideaway Corales Villas on the island of Tenerife, planned for H2 2024.

With over 300 hotels in 30 countries, Barceló Hotel Group's expansion into key markets such as the UAE, KSA, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar, along with investments in North Africa, exemplifies its strategic vision and commitment to excellence in the region’s thriving hospitality sector, ensuring a lasting impact on the global hospitality landscape.

“Barceló Hotel Group's robust expansion strategy aligns with the United National Sustainable Development Goals under the Barceló ReGen initiative, ensuring our growth drives economic and social benefits, promoting cultural enrichment and environmental preservation in the communities in which we operate,” concludes Raul González, CEO of Barceló Hotel Group.

