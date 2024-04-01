Following the remarkable success of last year's initiative Landmark Leisure in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, reintroduces the 'Share the Toy' campaign, inviting guests to be a part of this initiative, donate toys and positively impact the lives of underprivileged children.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, patrons are encouraged to drop by any of the participating outlets throughout Dubai and donate their preloved toys in good condition.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Landmark Group's entertainment division, Landmark Leisure’s Flagship brand, Fun City is delighted to announce the return of its CSR program, “Share the Toy”. This effort, in association with Emirates Red Crescent, seeks to encourage the act of giving and instilling the value of kindness and generosity in children from a young age.

The campaign returns on Landmark Leisure’s commitment to community welfare, following the success of last year's donation drive, which saw over 20,000 toys contributed. Landmark Leisure, a leading player in the Family Entertainment Centre industry, operates 43 stores in the Gulf Cooperation Council and 36 stores in India.

Speaking about the campaign's relevance, Silvio Liedtke, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Leisure, GCC & India, said, "At Landmark Leisure, we are dedicated to creating meaningful experiences and positively contributing to society. The 'Share the Toy' campaign reflects our fundamental values of kindness and giving. Generous contributions made by our visitors last year thrilled us, and we hope this year's campaign will be just as successful. We are excited to work with Emirates Red Crescent and invite everyone to support this heartwarming initiative.”

The donated toys collected will be given to underprivileged children. Through the act of giving, children learn the importance of empathy and compassion, realizing that a simple gesture can brighten someone else's day. The campaign not only benefits the recipients of the donated toys but also fosters a sense of pride and fulfillment in the young donors, knowing that they have made a difference in someone else's life. Families can participate by bringing their toys and placing them in designated collection boxes located at stores throughout Dubai and can then reward the children with a fun-filled day exploring a range of attractions, including Big Rides, kid-friendly rides, video games, Play Area, and VR experiences.

About Landmark Leisure: Landmark Leisure is the entertainment division of the iconic Landmark Group and was founded in 1999 with its flagship brand, Fun City. Since then, it has been the best-recognized family entertainment brand across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and India catering to children from 1-12 years old. The brand portfolio includes Fun Ville, Fun Works, Fun Block and Tridom. These brands encourage children to learn whilst they play, with a variety of activities focused on their growth and development.

For more information on the donation drive, please visit www.funcityarabia.com

