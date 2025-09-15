With a workforce of over 1,600 team members, Majid Al Futtaim will continue to nurture competitive talent while supporting Bahrain’s Vision 2030

Through partnerships with over 250 local farmers, suppliers, and SMEs, HyperMax strengthens local supply chains and food security, contributing actively to a more sustainable local economy

Manama, Bahrain: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has launched its independently-owned flagship grocery retail brand, HyperMax, in Bahrain. Born in the region and backed by global expertise, HyperMax offers a wide variety of products, placing special focus on fresh, local produce, ensuring customers in Bahrain enjoy choice, affordability, and everyday excellence.

Supporting Bahrain’s Vision 2030, HyperMax is partnering with over 250 Bahraini farmers, producers, suppliers, and SMEs to create more sustainable supply chains, strengthen local businesses and contribute to the country's economic growth and prosperity with a workforce of over 1,600 colleagues.

Mohamad El Khatib, Head of Operations at Majid Al Futtaim Retail – HyperMax Bahrain, commented: “With over three decades of deep-rooted experience in the region, Majid Al Futtaim has consistently delivered exceptional quality and value to its customers. The launch of HyperMax marks a key step in our ongoing commitment to placing communities and customers at the centre of everything we do. By championing local sourcing, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that makes fresh, high-quality grocery products more accessible and affordable. At Majid Al Futtaim, we continue to blend world-class operational excellence with a nuanced understanding of local preferences—ensuring a diverse product offering that meets global standards while celebrating the unique tastes of Bahrain.”

He added: “Through HyperMax, we aim to continue driving economic self-reliance and sustainability through partnering and empowering Bahraini farmers, suppliers, and talent, in alignment with Bahrain Vision 2030.”

HyperMax has launched six stores across Bahrain in addition to an e-commerce platform reflective of an omnichannel strategy focused on maximising reach, convenience, and delivering a modern, customer-first shopping experience.

Experience family-friendly launch activities at HyperMax’s flagship store, located at City Centre Bahrain, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

About HyperMax Bahrain

HyperMax, independently owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, is a new grocery retail brand recently launched in Bahrain, featuring a chain of 6 stores across the Kingdom. HyperMax offers a wide selection of top-quality products at competitive prices, along with value-driven promotions and a modern shopping experience.

Setting itself apart, HyperMax offers a diverse range of products, focusing on locally grown and sourced goods that showcase the best of what Bahrain has to offer. Additionally, HyperMax combines unmatchable value with the convenience of an easy-to-use online shopping platform and a customer-focused loyalty programme.

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

