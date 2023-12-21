Majid Al Futtaim demonstrates a commitment to sustainable practices in line with COP28 initiatives

Muscat, Oman: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, is proud to announce that City Centre Muscat has been awarded the coveted Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification.

The LEED Platinum Certification has been granted to City Centre Muscat, located in the capital’s Seeb area, affirming Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to its sustainability plans in the Sultanate. The recognition signifies the highest level of achievement in sustainable building practices within the LEED green building rating system, a globally recognized standard. In 2021, the Mall of Oman in Muscat also became the world’s biggest mall to have achieved LEED Platinum for Building Design and Construction under New Building Core and Shell (LEED BD+C: Core and Shell).

These certifications mark a significant stride, building on the Group’s recent climate-friendly achievements and recognitions in global ESG best practices – with a total of 20 Majid Al Futtaim malls in the region now LEED-certified, and are also taking place against the backdrop of the COP28 UN climate summit being hosted in the UAE currently.

The recent LEED Platinum Certifications follow Mall of the Emirates’ recognition earlier this year, positioning it as the largest operational mall globally to receive this prestigious certification.

Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability initiatives contributing to the LEED Platinum status encompass various practices such as water efficiency measures, including the installation of high-efficiency toilet fixtures across all malls, reducing water consumption significantly. Furthermore, the malls’ strategic accessibility to public transportation enhances their location and transportation credit, reflecting the Group’s dedication to sustainable mobility.

Implemented industry practices also include efficient waste management strategies, such as waste reduction and segregation, resulting in a positive impact on waste performance credit. Additionally, the integration of efficient lighting systems and ongoing HVAC optimization significantly earns the malls higher points in the Energy and Atmosphere category. These sustainable enhancements not only ensure long-term viability but also enhance the well-being and overall satisfaction of customers.

Commenting on the LEED Platinum Certifications, Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Asset Management, said: “As Oman focuses on sustainable growth, Majid Al Futtaim is dedicated to leading the charge toward a more sustainable future. This latest achievement is a testament to our years of hard work and dedication and also a result of our increased focus on sustainability, resulting in Majid Al Futtaim now having 20 LEED certified malls.

“Our commitment to sustainability is deeply ingrained in our operations, and these LEED Platinum Certifications reaffirm our dedication to providing environmentally responsible shopping experiences for our mall patrons.”

Setting a sustainable future

The latest milestone is a reflection of Majid Al Futtaim’s continued efforts towards becoming a global sustainability leader and aligns with its broader sustainability commitment of becoming Net Positive in carbon and water by 2040.

The focus on sustainability at Majid Al Futtaim malls in Oman aligns with the group’s recent achievements in global ESG best practices, with Mall of the Emirates in Dubai winning the 2023 MENA Green Building Awards for implementing a Green Operations and Maintenance plan, resulting in reduced waste generation and improved energy efficiency.

Earlier this year, Majid Al Futtaim also announced its second Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL), structured as a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) linked to the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) related targets.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.

