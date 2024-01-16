Set in a community designed to inspire connection, Amara will feature lush greenery and sweeping scenic views.

Majid Al Futtaim reveals Amara as the final development set for Tilal Al Ghaf, its flagship destination in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Development, part of Majid Al Futtaim, has today announced its final project at Tilal Al Ghaf with the launch of Amara, the latest distinctive residential complex to emerge from the creator’s expanding luxury real estate portfolio.

Amara comprises of 116 private twin villas built around a superior community park that is brought to life with thoughtfully designed water and play areas. The complex also houses several residential amenities, including a gym and multipurpose hall, that have become staple features across Majid Al Futtaim’s world-class lifestyle destinations. The entire community is seamlessly woven together with mature lush landscaping and offers residents easy connections to adjacent neighbourhoods.

Amara brings innovative design and contemporary community conceptualisation to the forefront with an interplay between pairs of adjoining volumes; a third of each twin villa is recessed to create space for the entrance, dramatically offsetting it from its successor. These volumes follow the snaking contours of the masterplan, further breaking the alignments of the twin villas to create a dynamic street façade.

The massing of the villas consists of platonic, interlocking volumes, reinforced with the simple elegance of textured and patterned finishes. Subtractions from the mass of each villa provide semi-outdoor areas that introduce greenery into the living quarters, encouraging an indoor-outdoor living experience, while single and double height spaces lead residents from the entrance to the garden, where they can enjoy optimally framed views of the surrounding landscapes.

Commenting on the launch of Amara, Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said: “The launch of Amara is set to usher in a new era of residential complex design and connectivity, promising a uniquely integrated lifestyle marked by communal experiences and outdoor elements. With dynamic architecture and façades, the beating heart of Amara will be felt through its intentional interior design; earthy colour palettes and natural materials work in synergy to present a community of understated luxury and unassuming elegance, complete with the workings of an inner sanctuary. A stand-out addition to our growing portfolio of luxury destinations across Dubai, Amara will offer a lifestyle where relaxation, renewal, and rest are the foundations from which residents can approach their every day.”

Spanning across three floors, each twin villa blends modern design and luxurious comfort to create a residential experience that feels like a retreat. The interior vision realised by The Bergman Design House adopts a light, organic, Zen-inspired approach to deliver an expertly crafted space marked by privacy. Known for creating stunning signature living experiences, The Bergman Design House has also committed to using eco-conscious materials, like lime-wash paint, to bring residents a finished product that is both soulful and natural.

Marie Soliman and Albin Berglund, Bergman Design House, comment: “At Bergman Design House we seamlessly blend modern luxury with the natural beauty of Tilal Al Ghaf. The careful use of timbers and handpicked stones highlights the organic elements, offering residents unobstructed views of the picturesque surroundings. Our design reflects Majid Al Futtaim's commitment to unmatched lifestyle experiences. Amara fosters a sense of belonging, harmonizing elevated living with nature and the neighborhood, creating a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility.”

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail, and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Development

With over 25 years of expertise contributing to the future of cities across the Middle East and North Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Development is the Developer of Choice for the region’s communities, shopping malls, offices, and hotels.

Majid Al Futtaim Development leverages innovation, sustainable practices, and human-centricity to create a diverse portfolio of world class mixed-use developments that offer exceptional amenities and timeless experiences, with a holistic approach to placemaking at the forefront of the design process. This portfolio includes flagship communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Mouj in Oman, and Waterfront City and Business Park in Lebanon.

With a proven track record of redefining cities and creating unforgettable memories, Majid Al Futtaim Development is also the driving force behind the development of major landmarks across the region such as Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Oman and City Centre Deira, Dubai’s first large-scale, mixed-use shopping destination.

