Dubai, UAE: Mai Dubai has successfully gone live with SAP SuccessFactors (SAP SF), marking a major milestone in its HR digital transformation journey. Delivered in collaboration with Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, and SAP, the implementation equips Mai Dubai with a modern, cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, streamlining core HR operations, talent acquisition, and payroll processing. The official launch was celebrated at a special event attended by senior leaders and technology partners, including Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO, Moro Hub, and Abraham Kah, CEO, Mai Dubai, recognised the engagement as a trendsetter for digital excellence and operational efficiency.

"The successful implementation of SAP SuccessFactors is a transformative step for Mai Dubai. By digitizing our HR processes and incorporating them with our payroll system, we have enhanced employee experience, strengthened operational efficiency, and aligned with our long-term growth plans. Our partnership with Moro Hub and SAP has been critical in delivering this change swiftly, securely, and seamlessly,” said Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai.

“At Moro Hub, we are committed to enable organizations transform digitally with precision and agility. This implementation showcases how the right collaboration can deliver a future-ready HR platform aligned to business goals,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO, Moro Hub

Powered by SAP’s intelligent cloud HCM and combined with SAP S/4 HANA Payroll, Mai Dubai can now manage the entire employee lifecycle from hire to retire, with real-time insights, mobile access, and automated workflows improving both HR efficiency and employee satisfaction.

"SAP is proud to support Mai Dubai in its journey to become a digitally empowered, people-focused organization. This implementation demonstrates how intelligent cloud solutions can seamlessly enable HR for operational excellence,” said Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE.

This collaboration positions Mai Dubai as a regional leader in unified HR and payroll transformation, setting a new benchmark for organizations in the FMCG and Utilities sectors.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.