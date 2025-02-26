​​​​Dubai, UAE – Ma Hawa, by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, a pioneering water technology company provider in the UAE, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched the RTA Ma Hawa Roadshow, a sustainability initiative aimed at introducing Ma Hawa's innovative products to RTA employees and other government entity employees in the vicinity.

The RTA Ma Hawa Roadshow provides a platform to showcase Ma Hawa’s bottle-less water dispenser machine and bottles, which are entirely manufactured and produced in Abu Dhabi. Ma Hawa uses patented air-to-water technology to create high-quality drinking water without depleting the planet’s natural water sources. This initiative aligns with Ma Hawa's PR strategy of collaborating with government and private organisations to build awareness and promote sustainable choices.

During the roadshow, Ma Hawa is offering a 25% discount to RTA employees and employees of other government entities in the neighbourhood, encouraging them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. This offer aims to influence a change in attitude toward bottled water and promote Ma Hawa as a premium product and solution for the future.

Mr. Amro Asmael, MaHawa Head of Marketing, commented: "We are excited to partner with RTA in this sustainability roadshow and introduce our innovative water solutions to their employees and the wider community. Ma Hawa is dedicated to providing sustainable alternatives to traditional water sources, and we believe that this initiative will help raise awareness and encourage the adoption of eco-friendly practices."

The RTA Ma Hawa Roadshow included a product showcase that introduced Ma Hawa's innovative water solutions, such as bottle-less dispensers and premium bottled water. There was a sustainability focus, emphasising Ma Hawa's dedication to environmental preservation and the reduction of reliance on traditional water sources and plastic waste. An exclusive offer was available, providing a 25% discount to RTA and other government employees to encourage the adoption of sustainable practices. The roadshow also reinforced the collaboration between Ma Hawa and RTA in promoting sustainability and well-being.

About Ma Hawa:

Ma Hawa by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC uses patented air-to-water technology to produce premium drinking water. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Ma Hawa aims to reduce reliance on traditional water sources and plastic waste, contributing to a more sustainable future. Ma Hawa's bottle-less water dispenser machines and bottles are entirely manufactured and produced in Abu Dhabi. The company aims to be a leading provider of sustainable water solutions through partnerships and various initiatives.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Khaled Estef

Email: khaled@ertiqamedia.com