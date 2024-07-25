The Midwifery degree at Fatima College combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on clinical experience at Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Pioneering initiative aims to address the growing demand for midwives and enhance the quality of maternal care in the UAE

Program focuses on nurturing Emirati talent to create sustainable careers for UAE workforce in specialized field

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, is partnering with the Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS) to exclusively support the practical aspects of the Bachelor of Science Midwifery degree program and the growing demand for skilled midwives.

Together, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and FCHS will elevate the standard of maternal care across the nation, ensuring that more families have access to highly qualified midwifery services. The program also aims to increase the number of skilled midwives among Emirati women, who are encouraged to explore this rewarding career path.

The move is in line with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s (DoH’s) recent announcement to advance exceptional maternity services. This program is committed to cultivating a new generation of healthcare professionals dedicated to supporting expectant mothers, maintaining high standards of care and ensuring access to world-class learning opportunities made possible through Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children.

Omar Al Naqbi, acting Chief Executive Officer at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said, “We pride ourselves on providing world-class services to everyone who walks through our doors. Our collaboration with Fatima College of Health Sciences exemplifies our commitment to nurturing highly trained and dedicated midwives. Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children envisions a future where Emirati midwives play a pivotal role in maternal healthcare delivery. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, we aim to expand the pool of skilled Emirati midwives and ensure that every woman has equitable access to high-quality maternity care.”

Dr. Georgina Sosa, Assistant Professor of Midwifery at Fatima College of Health Sciences, expressed her enthusiasm about providing this invaluable opportunity to aspiring Emirati midwives. She says, “The program not only delivers comprehensive midwifery education but also focuses on nurturing Emirati talent in this specialized field, enhancing an already existing workforce with highly trained professionals committed to excellence in maternal care.”

Since 2018, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children has collaborated with FCHS, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), to enhance the skills and knowledge of healthcare professionals. Through this program, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children will also play a crucial role in supporting clinical placement areas for the students, showcasing the collaborative efforts with FCHS to enhance practical training opportunities for aspiring midwives.

Fatima Eissa Alhammadi, an Emirati student on the course shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I was drawn to Fatima College of Health Sciences’ Midwifery Program due to the hands-on clinical experience I would have learning alongside the staff at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children. I strongly believe in receiving evidence-based training and staying updated with the latest advancements in maternal healthcare. This curriculum empowers us with these skills and expertise needed to address contemporary challenges in childbirth, preparing us to provide the highest standard of care to expectant mothers and I look forward to continuing my education.”

The UAE National Strategy Framework for Nursing/Midwifery highlighted the need to raise the quality of nursing and midwifery in the country. A Roadmap to 2026 addresses the multidimensional challenges faced by both nurses and midwives, who represent 47 percent of the country’s healthcare workforce. The UAE Nursing and Midwifery Council is working to standardize midwifery practices across the country and increase the number of midwives. Furthermore, the recent launch of the National Admissions Process Program allows high school students across the country to apply directly to the Midwifery Program, eliminating the need for a change of major.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is renowned for its comprehensive and quality maternity services. The hospital excels in holistic care, covering every aspect from pregnancy and pre-natal consultation to delivery and postpartum care. Its team of highly qualified obstetricians and midwives adheres to the international guidelines and standards set by the DoH, ensuring world-class care for all patients. It is also home to one of the largest and most advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) in Abu Dhabi, complete with a Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) on-site. Recognized and awarded as the best baby delivery maternity hospital, it is one of the few in Abu Dhabi to feature a specialized Fetal Medicine Unit. The hospital’s consultant-led services are internationally acclaimed, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in maternity healthcare.

The Midwifery degree program aligns with broader efforts to transform maternal care in the UAE and promote a culture of informed choice and shared decision-making in childbirth. Through ongoing research, advocacy and community engagement, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and FCHS are driving positive change in the landscape of maternal health.

-Ends-

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, an M42 company, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Fatima College of Health Sciences

Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS) was founded in 2006 with a vision to be the leading provider for health education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Initially, the only degree offered by the college was a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Nursing. The program was designed to graduate Emirati students in nursing and to provide continuous improvement for existing diploma holder nurses in the health sector.

Due to an increasing demand in the UAE for allied healthcare workers, FCHS in 2011 commenced four new programs viz. Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Radiography and Medical Imaging and Emergency Health (Paramedics) leading to a Bachelor’s degree. FCHS programs have been expanded with the introduction of Psychology in 2019 and Midwifery in 2022.

FCHS is led from the Abu Dhabi campus in Mafraq, with additional campuses in Al Ain, Al Dhafra and Ajman. In these environments, the College constantly strives to provide a supportive environment for students, enabling a maximization of potential. Innovative programs and working with exceptional academics and healthcare professionals enrich the learning experience. In addition to Bachelor degrees, FCHS offers exit diploma in different specialties.

FCHS programs are contextualized to the UAE and impart the requisite knowledge, skills, and values to empower graduates to thrive and advance in the healthcare profession. FCHS graduates meet the UAE’s healthcare delivery demands and effectively work in a variety of settings with diverse patients, families and communities. Equipped with exceptional training facilities and relevant work experience, FCHS graduates are well positioned to make substantial contributions to national life by assuming supervisory roles and developing leadership skills for the UAE healthcare sector.