M&P, the premier public policy, government relations, and strategic communications firm in the Middle East and Africa, in strategic partnership with KRL International, led a high-level delegation of leading Egyptian construction companies to Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation was headed by Samcrete, one of Egypt’s leading construction and engineering companies, and aimed at advancing U.S.–Egypt economic cooperation across Africa’s expanding infrastructure landscape.

As a flagship Egyptian private sector champion with a strong track record in delivering large-scale infrastructure and complex engineering projects, Samcrete led the delegation’s efforts to position competitive Egyptian construction firms within the growing U.S.-backed investment ecosystem supporting infrastructure, energy, and critical minerals projects across the African continent.

The mission was designed to connect Egypt’s most capable construction players with senior U.S. policymakers, development finance institutions, and private sector stakeholders shaping major investment initiatives across Africa. Throughout the visit, participating companies engaged directly with key decision-makers responsible for financing and implementing strategic infrastructure projects.

Key meetings included discussions with U.S. government entities and development finance institutions, notably the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). The delegation also met with financial institutions and project sponsors backing transformative infrastructure and regional integration projects across Africa.

Ambassador Sherif EL Bidewy, CEO of M&P, stated:

This mission reflects our commitment to positioning leading Egyptian companies such as Samcrete at the forefront of Africa’s infrastructure transformation. By connecting proven industry leaders with U.S. policymakers, financiers, and project sponsors, we are helping unlock tangible opportunities that drive sustainable growth across the continent. Strengthening U.S.–Egypt collaboration in Africa is not only timely—it is essential to advancing shared economic and development objectives.”

The visit underscores M&P’s strategic focus on fostering stronger U.S.–Egypt economic cooperation in Africa by facilitating direct engagement between Egyptian private sector leaders and U.S. funding mechanisms. It further highlights Samcrete’s leadership role within Egypt’s construction sector and the proven competitiveness of Egyptian firms in delivering large-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects across emerging markets.

The mission also positioned participating companies to engage with flagship initiatives such as the Lobito Corridor and broader regional connectivity and integration efforts, reinforcing Egypt’s growing role — and that of its leading construction firms — as strategic partners in Africa’s development.