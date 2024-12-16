Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

LyondellBasell (LYB), a global leader in the chemical industry and one of the world’s largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, has announced the establishment of its regional corporate office at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the prime business and lifestyle destination in the heart of the capital, Riyadh.

LYB, which has been operating in Saudi Arabia through various joint ventures, officially unveiled its new corporate office in October 2024. This marks the company’s first regional base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– a move that’s set to expand its operations and establish a profound presence within the dynamic landscape of Saudi Arabia and the region.

LYB is a global leader in developing, manufacturing and marketing high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. Through advanced technology and focused investments, LYB is enabling a circular and low carbon economy.

KAFD is a transformative mixed-use development that merges business with new benchmarks in urban living, smart city technologies, and sustainable development, designed to transform how urban communities live, work, and play. Spanning 1.6 million square meters, the Kingdom’s first vertical city is home to 95 buildings across five asset classes, featuring Grade A office spaces, upscale residences, diverse commercial and retail areas, luxury hospitality, and vibrant entertainment venues, all interconnected and walkable within 10-minutes.

Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), said: “As the global economy continues to evolve, KAFD is strengthening its position as a premier destination for businesses and industry leaders. We are proud to welcome LyondellBasell to our vibrant business community, where it is poised to become a cornerstone of innovation and growth, contributing to the momentum of Saudi Arabia's dynamic economic transformation.” He added: “KAFD is more than just a district – it is a catalyst for progress and a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030. By offering advanced smart technologies, a deeply sustainable environment, and unmatched opportunities for collaboration, KAFD empowers businesses like LyondellBasell to scale, innovate, and thrive in an era of unprecedented possibilities.”

Deena Alkhayyal, Managing Director KSA, LyondellBasell Arabian Limited, said: “We are excited to open a corporate office in Riyadh, which will facilitate the growth of LYB in the Kingdom. The proximity to our existing joint ventures will enable us to sustain a strong relationship with our stakeholders.”

The LYB office is located in the Muqarnas Tower, a 70,000 sqm landmark designed by SOM. Inspired by the intricate "muqarnas" motifs of Islamic architecture, the tower features a façade that enhances shading and sun protection, creating comfortable and energy-efficient workspaces. Its design incorporates advanced sun control and daylighting features to reduce glare and heat gain while promoting sustainability.

Blending modern urban design with robust digital infrastructure, the tower fosters productivity, collaboration, and well-being, setting new standards for workplaces and reflecting KAFD's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

With its new corporate office, LYB has joined other leading institutions and companies including Deloitte, JLL, and financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs and HSBC who have selected KAFD for their corporate offices in the Kingdom. KAFD is also home to more than 75 global and regional corporations as well as local government agencies and private businesses across a wide spectrum of industries, from finance and technology to healthcare.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com