Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics (UAE) proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with The Waste Lab, setting a new standard in sustainable practices within the cosmetics industry across the Middle East. This collaboration highlights Lush's commitment to environmental responsibility and its initiative to incorporate regenerative practices throughout its operations.

The Waste Lab, a start-up led by innovative women in Dubai, specialises in transforming food scraps and leftovers from hotels, businesses, restaurants, and communities into valuable compost. This process not only reduces waste but also enhances soil quality and supports food security throughout the UAE.

"We were ecstatic to find a partner like The Waste Lab, a company that aligns with our vision for a circular economy. Turning what is essentially waste destined for landfill into a valuable resource to support the growth of plants and food in the local community. Sustainability is simply not enough, regenerative practices, circulative practices, and permaculture are all needed to leave the world lusher than we found it!”, Anita Baker, Managing Director – Lush MENA

“We are thrilled to partner with Lush MENA to drive forward sustainable practices in the cosmetics industry. Our collaboration at the Lush manufacturing hub in Jebel Ali exemplifies how innovative and nature-based waste management can transform food scraps into valuable compost. This compost not only reduces waste but also supports local farms by enriching the soil and fostering regenerative agriculture. Together, we are making significant strides toward a greener future, ensuring that every food scrap becomes a resource rather than a burden.”, Lara Hussein, Co-founder & CEO – The Waste Lab

At the Lush manufacturing hub in Jebel Ali, Dubai, where it produces around 25 of its freshest products, have partnered with The Waste Lab's composting solutions to manage all food and compostable scraps generated. Lush uses fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs as basis for many of its products.

“The compost produced through this partnership is currently being used for R&D purposes to create compost mixes that support local farms, enhance soil quality, and promote regenerative agricultural practices. This initiative underscores our commitment to environmental sustainability and increased food security and aligns with the UAE’s goal of achieving zero landfill waste by 2050.”, Hussein adds.

This partnership positions Lush UAE as one of the first cosmetics companies in the region to adopt a waste-to-resource program, emphasising waste reduction and proactive participation in regeneration.

For more information about Lush’s global sustainability initiatives, please visit We Are Lush