El Jadida, Morocco: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort has reached a landmark achievement in its sustainability journey by earning the EarthCheck GOLD Certification—becoming the first tourism establishment in Morocco to receive this globally recognized honor. This advancement follows four consecutive years of EarthCheck SILVER status and reflects the resort’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and leadership in sustainable tourism practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, stated: “Receiving the EarthCheck GOLD certification is a defining milestone that reflects years of dedicated effort and strategic investment in building a forward-thinking model of sustainable hospitality. This global recognition underscores our position as a leader in responsible environmental practices across Morocco and the broader region. Sustainability is fully integrated into our operations—spanning resource efficiency, environmental performance, and community engagement. We are committed to delivering a luxury experience that is both refined and responsible, aligning with the highest standards of environmental and social integrity.”

The EarthCheck GOLD Certification stands as a testament to Mazagan’s strategic environmental vision, proactive sustainability policies, and ongoing innovation in responsible hospitality. Since 2009, the resort has operated a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility that enables the reuse of treated water for irrigating gardens, golf courses, and football fields—drastically reducing reliance on potable water. This system is reinforced by the use of drip irrigation and a smart, automated network that ensures precise water distribution across the golf course, enhancing efficiency and minimizing waste.

Mazagan has made significant strides in sustainable waste management. Organic waste generated on-site is transformed into natural compost used to maintain the resort’s extensive green areas. This initiative is supported by a comprehensive waste sorting system designed to optimize resource efficiency and reinforce the resort’s environmental responsibility. In line with global efforts to reduce plastic pollution, Mazagan is gradually eliminating single-use plastics and adopted eco-friendly alternatives that contribute to a more circular and sustainable economy. The resort’s environmental approach is further reflected in its energy strategy. Energy-efficient LED lighting has been deployed throughout the property, and studies are underway to integrate renewable energy sources into the resort’s operational infrastructure.

Mazagan’s sustainability efforts extend beyond environmental performance to include social responsibility and inclusive development. The Mazagan Academy provides local youth who have left formal education with access to professional training in hospitality, equipping them with certified qualifications and pathways to long-term & stable employment. Ongoing staff training ensures that sustainability is embedded in daily practices across all departments, making it a core institutional value rather than a standalone initiative.

Mazagan’s commitment to sustainability is equally evident in its support for the local economy. By prioritizing regional products and shortening supply chains—particularly in food sourcing—the resort fosters meaningful partnerships with local producers and artisans. This approach reinforces a holistic sustainability model that encompasses environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

Claudel added: “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the strong alignment between our sustainability vision and our guests’ implication. It strengthens our resolve to advance toward EarthCheck PLATINUM certification and to remain a catalyst for innovation in responsible tourism. We believe the future of hospitality depends on its ability to deliver lasting value—for the environment and for society—and we take pride in being at the forefront of this transformation.”

This milestone reinforces Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort’s position as a regional leader in sustainable hospitality and signals its continued ambition to reach the highest global benchmarks toward responsible tourism excellence.