The pound hit a one-year low versus the euro and a new 7-month low versus the yen on Wednesday, as a U.S. asset selloff spooked investors, triggering a rush into safe-haven currencies.

Stocks, the dollar and U.S. Treasuries took a hit on Wednesday, as U.S. tariffs on world economies kicked in.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that Britain will fight to secure an economic partnership with the United States while also working to lower trade barriers with key partners.

Against the euro, which has benefited from the flight out of the dollar, the pound fell 0.3% to 86.09 pence after hitting 86.35, its lowest level since April 23.

It reached 185.48 against the yen, its lowest since mid-September.

"With global investor sentiment so weak and volatility so elevated, it was only a matter of time before investors ditched the UK currency in favour of safer alternatives with current account surpluses," said George Vessey, lead forex and macro strategist at Convera.

He recalled that the pound is a pro-cyclical currency that "appreciates in good times and depreciates in bad times".

Investors also anticipate more Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts as they expect an economic slowdown to spill into the UK.

Markets are now pricing in around 82 basis points of reductions to the BoE's benchmark rate by December, up from about 43 basis points at the end of March. They also fully price a 25-basis-point rate cut in May.

Sterling rose 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2810.

Most economists think Trump's tariffs will be negative for growth globally, but there is less consensus about the medium-term implications for inflation.

Analysts said the prospect of loosening the fiscal rules to face the negative economic impact of tariffs remained a concern for markets as it could weaken market perception about the stability of the British government's finances.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Ed Osmond)