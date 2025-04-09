Dubai, UAE – Techbot Information Technology LLC, a leading provider of enterprise management software solutions, is set to make a strong presence at the upcoming Business Show UAE 2025 on April 15, 2025, in Dubai. As one of the leading partners sponsoring the event, Techbot ERP will showcase the latest features of Odoo 18, the all-in-one business management software, through immersive, audience-driven demonstrations. With an expected attendance of 300-400 industry professionals, the event will set a platform for business networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the future of enterprise automation.

From Techbot ERP Mr. Aadil Moosa, Business Development Manager will be amongst the key speakers, representing the company. He will delve into showcasing key features of Odoo 18 and how it continues to transform the way businesses centralize and streamline their operations. The main highlight of Techbot’s presence will be “All Your Business in One Software”, emphasizing the seamless integration, automation, and efficiency that Odoo 18 brings to enterprises of all sizes.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the groundbreaking features of Odoo 18 through real-life business cases that illustrate its transformative power in solving everyday challenges. Topics covered will range from Manufacturing and Accounting to Inventory Management, Sales/CRM, and eCommerce, showcasing how Odoo 18 supports businesses in their journey toward digital transformation.

Speaking about Techbot’s participation, Aadil Moosa stated: “At Techbot ERP, we are always at the forefront of enterprise automation, and our participation in Business Show UAE 2025 is a testament to our commitment. Odoo 18 is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their processes, and we are excited to showcase its innovative features to a dynamic audience.”

Techbot ERP will focus on demonstrating the efficiency of Odoo 18, providing businesses with an exclusive insight into how they can leverage its latest advancements for growth and operational excellence.

As one of the key sponsors, Techbot ERP aims to engage with business leaders, decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in enterprise software solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Odoo experts, connect with fellow professionals, and get their most pressing questions answered by industry specialists eager to share insights.

Techbot Information Technology LLC is a leading Odoo implementation partner, providing custom ERP solutions for industries such as insurance, logistics, supercar rental, and manufacturing. With a focus on business automation and digital transformation, Techbot helps organizations optimize operations, reduce inefficiencies, and achieve seamless scalability. The company has successfully digitized over 50+ companies and 600+ users and continues to drive innovation in ERP solutions.

For more details about the event and to register, visit: https://www.odoo.com/event/business-show-uae-dubai-6685/register.

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

