Abu Dhabi – Rabdan Academy has successfully concluded its participation as the Academic Partner at the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit (WCEMS) 2025, held over two days at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

As part of its participation, Rabdan Academy showcased a wide range of its pioneering academic programs, specialized initiatives, and applied research projects at its dedicated platform within the summit’s accompanying exhibition. Visitors engaged with the Academy’s team and explored the latest educational innovations in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

The Academy highlighted key trends in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, immersive technologies, and the use of robotics and drones in crisis management. These efforts underscored Rabdan Academy’s leading role in integrating cutting-edge technologies into education and professional training.

Commenting on the participation, H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, emphasized that Rabdan Academy’s participation at WCEMS 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of building an advanced, integrated, and resilient national system for crisis and emergency management.

Al Saeedi further said: “we are proud to contribute to global dialogue, share best practices, and foster partnerships that enhance the readiness and capabilities of crisis and emergency management professionals, both regionally and internationally”.

Further enriching the summit’s agenda, Dr. Praveen Maghelal, Associate Professor and Lead Researcher at Rabdan Academy, delivered a master class session titled "Emerging Technologies in Emergency Management".

Dr. Maghelal offered a forward-thinking perspective on how technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and blockchain are transforming crisis response and recovery, while providing a holistic view on integrating multiple technologies across all phases of emergency management.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

