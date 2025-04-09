Shehata: “The launch of Basata Card reflects our commitment to advancing the electronic payments sector and promoting financial inclusion in Egypt.”

Shehata: “Basata Card marks the beginning of a series of services we plan to introduce in alignment with the evolving needs and aspirations of the Egyptian market.”

Egypt, Cairo: Basata Holding for Financial Payments S.A.E, a leading fintech company specializing in digital payments, has announced the launch of "Basata Card" in partnership with Connect Money, a fintech company specializing in banking and financial technology services. This initiative aims to provide flexible and secure financial solutions that cater to the needs of both merchants and individual consumers, while enhancing the efficiency of financial transactions and supporting the transition to a cashless digital society.

The launch of Basata Card comes as a part of Basata’s ongoing strategy to expand its portfolio of digital financial solutions. The company will continue to develop and add new features to its services in the coming period, with a focus on enriching the user financial experience and furthering the digital payments ecosystem in Egypt. The card primarily aims to simplify payment processes and enhance the efficiency of financial transactions.

Basata Card enables users to withdraw cash from any ATM across Egypt and to conduct purchases online or in-store with ease and security. It also allows instant money transfers between cardholders, facilitating seamless and rapid financial transactions. For maximum security, the card offers the ability to be immediately deactivated in case of loss or theft, safeguarding users’ funds against unauthorized use.

It is also designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all, Basata Card can be obtained using a national ID card, with no complex procedures required. It offers a comprehensive financial solution, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of users, including individuals not served by traditional banking systems. Additionally, the card serves as a powerful tool for supporting merchants, enabling them to manage their financial transactions with greater ease and efficiency thereby improving business operations, increasing productivity, and fostering economic growth.

Commenting on this milestone, Karim Shehata, CEO of Basata Holding for Financial Payments, stated: “The launch of “Basata Card” in collaboration with our strategic partner, Connect Money, marks a new milestone in our journey to bring about a transformative shift in the digital payments sector. By offering innovative solutions that empower both merchants and consumers, we remain committed to developing a more integrated and user-friendly payments ecosystem one that accelerates digital transformation and enhances transaction efficiency across the Egyptian market. Our vision is centered on building an advanced financial environment that ensures secure, fast, and reliable access to payment solutions for all. “Basata Card” stands as one of the key tools in realizing this vision. We also reaffirm our commitment to promoting financial inclusion through practical solutions that stimulate economic growth, support business sustainability, and strengthen our role as a trusted partner in the advancement of the digital payments landscape.”

Consumers can obtain Basata Card at any of Basata’s branches across Egypt. The company offers over 2,000 financial services through its extensive network of more than 150,000 active points of sale and digital wallets, positioning it as one of the leading providers of digital payment solutions in Egypt.

-Ends-

About Basata

Basata is a high growth fintech platform in the forefront of a changing market looking for new ways for people to manage and move their money in person and online.

Basata is an e-payment platform specialized in bill payments, mobile money and supply chain solutions with a presence across Egypt through its large PoS network of 150,000 points of sales reaching a mass market through SME merchants and kiosks and availing more than 2,000 services via its partners to offer bill payments and collection.

Basata’s strong partnerships helped build and cement its position as a leading payment service provider thanks to a strong network of top-up distributors and a strong technological arm.

Basata is continuously improving its business model by increasing its network, improving its services and product offering and maximizing its operational efficiency.

Established in 2018, Basata (formerly known as “Ebtikar”) is backed by shareholders and investors from leading companies in the Egyptian market, including Vodafone Egypt, the largest mobile money wallet provider, allowing both entities to focus on creating innovative products that captures part of the Egyptian unbanked population, through a new and unique brand. In a short time, it has become a pioneer in delivering smart payment solutions and services.