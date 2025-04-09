Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has been awarded the Abdul Latif Yousef Al Hamad Development Award for the Best Development Project in the Arab World 2024 for its role in supporting the expansion and modernization of Bahrain International Airport. The award was presented during the 2025 Joint Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions, held in Kuwait.

The Fund’s strategic collaboration with the Government of Bahrain, established in 1974, exemplifies a model of cross-border cooperation focused on achieving sustainable development goals. The Bahrain airport project, financed by ADFD with AED 3.7 billion (US$ 1 billion), forms part of the UAE’s broader AED 9.2 billion (US$ 2.5 billion) contribution to Bahrain under the GCC Development Program launched in in 2013.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: “This award celebrates over five decades of UAE-Bahrain partnership, which has delivered transformative projects across critical sectors. The airport expansion aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, as it fuels economic growth and sets the stage for shared success in the future.”

He added that this recognition reaffirms the strength of the relations between the two nations and reflects the commitment of both sides to achieving development goals. He pointed out: “together we will continue to chart a bright future of unique achievements that contribute to building solid foundations that support the achievement of our common goals, led by an ambitious strategic vision that strengthens the bonds of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.”

H.E. Al Suwaidi also praised the organizers of the Abdul Latif Yousef Al Hamad Development Award for highlighting initiatives that address challenges facing the Arab world through innovation, calling the airport project a “blueprint for sustainable impact”.

Abdul Latif Al Hamad Award Quote

Bader Al Saad, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, said that the Abdullatif Al-Hamad Award, aims to highlight the importance of Arab development efforts and encourage investment in economic and social development projects, especially those supported by the Arab Coordination Group. “We are pleased that the Bahrain International Airport expansion and development project, funded by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, has been selected for this award. it’s the project has had a strong impact on Bahrain’s economy, strengthened the country’s strategic position in international air transport, increased passengers’ traffic and airline use, and helped the airport's operating company secure US$ 250 million by 2024,” he added.

Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Airport Company, expressed pride in the recognition of the Bahrain Airport Expansion and Development Project. He said: “This award marks the success of Bahrain’s strategic vision to develop vital infrastructure, made possible by careful planning, exceptional execution by Bahraini talent, and the strong partnership with national and regional institutions such as Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which played a pivotal role in accelerating this project.”

Al Binfalah added that this successful model of joint Arab cooperation shows that combining national will and capabilities with regional support is a powerful way to accelerate sustainable development.

He emphasized that this honor goes beyond an urban achievement, reflecting a national success based on a clear future vision that places infrastructure development at the heart of its development priorities. It serves as an incentive to continue improving infrastructure and providing top-tier services in the aviation sector, reinforcing Bahrain's competitiveness on the regional and international stage.

Bahrain International Airport a Symbol of Progress

Since its ADFD-backed inauguration in 2014, Bahrain International Airport has emerged as a symbol of innovation and cultural pride. Blending Bahrain’s heritage with cutting-edge infrastructure, the airport, the airport reinforces Bahrain's position as a global travel and trade hub, offering world-class security, efficiency and passenger services.

Sustainable Legacy for Future Generations

The development and expansion of Bahrain International Airport’s, funded by ADFD, has established it as one of the world's most advanced and smart airports, achieving a sustainable impact across various aspects, including:

Economic impact

Bahrain International Airport serves as a cornerstone of of the Kingdom’s economy, driving tourism, trade, and investment while streamlining import/export operations to bolster local industries.

Bahrain Airport Company has achieved significant revenue growth in recent years, with continued growth expected. This will significantly contribute to supporting and boosting the Kingdom's non-oil revenues, which made up 86.4% of GDP in the third quarter of 2024.

Social impact

Bahrain International Airport enhances quality of life by facilitating cultural exchange and global connectivity, bridging Bahrain with the world and promoting social diversity. It creates opportunities for Bahraini youth through specialized training programs in aviation services, equipping them with critical skills for future leadership roles.

To support the development of national talent in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company launched the "Tahleeq" program to provide practical training for new graduates. This program has helped nearly 100 young men and women graduate, preparing them to become future leaders in the aviation sector and creating hundreds of job opportunities.

Environmental Impact

Bahrain International Airport is committed to enhancing environmental sustainability by balancing infrastructure development with environmental sustainability. It has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification as the largest green facility in Bahrain and achieved Level 4 "Transformation" certification under the International Airports Council's Carbon Accreditation Program.

The airport has taken significant steps to mitigate the environmental impacts of aviation, including reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency through efficient cooling systems, saving 23% of energy. It has also used sustainable building technologies, promoted recycling, and implemented reverse osmosis systems to recover 30% of energy, further reducing its carbon footprint. It has also launched programs to reducing carbon emissions.

Implementing Innovation Standards

The airport infrastructure integrates cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of industry trends. This enhances operational efficiency and contributes to improving the passenger experience. The airport is among the most advanced in the region, relying on advanced biometric technologies for identity verification and smart security systems to ensure the highest levels of safety. It features 27 ICT (integrated information and communications technology) systems, 4,600 surveillance cameras, and 440 flight information screens supported by 1,125 km of fiber optic cables. The airport is the first in the region to offer a dedicated wireless communications network for operational purposes, enabling employees to communicate via advanced devices with clear voice and instant connectivity, improving response times and coordination between operational and security teams.

Bahrain Airport Company continues to invest in advanced ICT solutions, including cloud communications systems and big data analytics, to improve operational and enhanced passenger service efficiency.

ADFD Commitment to Global Sustainability

ADFD financed 33 development projects in Bahrain totalling AED 23 billion, spanning housing, energy, transportation, health, and water sectors. The Fund will continue its pioneering work in supporting development at the local, regional, and international levels, aiming to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.​​​​