Miahona Company has won a contract from the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) for an industrial wastewater treatment plant in Jeddah 1st Industrial City valued at 1 billion Saudi riyals ($266.55 million).

This project scope includes the rehabilitation, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of wastewater treatment systems, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The work also includes capital investment, land utilisation, service provision, and revenue generation through treated water sales, all within a rehabilitation, operation, and transfer (ROT) framework valid for 25 years.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.