Located in Al Dana Tower in Rolla Square, the Titan multi-brand store spans over 5,000 square feet in two floors.

Sharjah, UAE – For the first time, Titan Company, India’s premier fashion and accessories powerhouse under the TATA Group, has launched a revolutionary multi-brand lifestyle destination store—a concept that brings together three of its most iconic brands, Tanishq, Titan Watches, and Titan Eye+, under one roof.

Located in Rolla, Sharjah’s most sought-after shopping district, the 5,000 sq. ft., two-story retail space is designed to redefine lifestyle shopping by offering exquisite jewellery, premium design-differentiated watches, and trusted eyewear solutions, all in one seamless, elevated experience. With this bold retail expansion, Titan sets a global benchmark for the industry, transforming the way customers engage with luxury and lifestyle essentials.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store is offering exclusive promotions across all three brands. Tanishq customers have a chance to receive a complimentary gold coin with their purchase. Titan Watches is running a ‘Half-Back’ promotion, where customers receive 50 per cent of the first watch’s value as an instant discount, redeemable on the second Titan watch purchased in the same transaction. Titan Eye+ customers can also enjoy a flat 25 per cent discount on their purchases.

“This store is a first-of-its-kind global retail experience, a testament to Titan’s pioneering spirit,” said Mr. Kuruvilla Markose, CEO of International Business at Titan Company. “Never before have these three iconic brands coexisted under one roof, and we are proud to bring this concept to life in the heart of Sharjah. Each brand retains its individual essence while seamlessly complementing the others, offering customers an immersive and holistic shopping journey.”

“The Rolla store’s launch marks a significant step in Titan’s broader growth strategy in the UAE. This concept sets the foundation for future expansion. We see this as a model for enhancing customer engagement and strengthening our market presence across the region,” he added.

“Sharjah is a melting pot of cultures, and we wanted to reflect that diversity in our retail offering. By bringing together jewellery, watches, and eyewear in one location, we aim to meet the evolving needs of our customers and increase our footprint in the region. With our unmatched customer service, product quality, and design differentiation, we believe this concept will strengthen our brand presence and enhance customer loyalty,” he concluded.

“The introduction of Titan’s first multi-brand lifestyle destination store allows us to integrate our trusted eyewear solutions within a dynamic retail environment that elevates the overall customer experience, with a focus on vision meeting fashion,” said Mr. Raghavan N.S, CEO of Eyecare Division, Titan Company.

“By bringing together Titan Eye+ alongside Tanishq and Titan Watches, we are creating a seamless and sophisticated shopping destination where customers can explore high-quality eyewear in the context of their complete lifestyle needs. This format enhances accessibility and brand visibility, making it easier for customers to discover and invest in premium eyewear solutions, from prescription glasses to fashion-forward sunglasses across men’s, women’s, kids’, and unisex categories,” he added.

The Rolla store offers an extensive and thoughtfully curated range of products from three of Titan’s most iconic brands. Tanishq presents an exquisite range of gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery, including versatile daily wear pieces and elegant bridal collections, showcasing the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship and design excellence.

Titan Watches showcases over 300 designs of premium timepieces, including the refined Raga collection for women, the sleek and minimalistic Edge series, and the luxurious 18-karat solid gold Nebula watches, crafted with timeless precision and modern elegance.

Meanwhile, Titan Eye+ features over 1,000 stylish frames and sunglasses from leading international brands such as Ray-Ban, Prada, Silhouette, Guess, Emporio Armani, Burberry and Montblanc. The eyewear collection includes a wide range of eyeglasses, sunglasses and reading glasses for men, women, kids, and unisex styles, ensuring a perfect fit for every customer.

About Titan Company Limited

Established in 1984, Titan Company Ltd. is a USD 5.7 billion (2023) listed company, manufacturing more than 15 million watches every year, with a customer base of over 200 million in 32 countries across 11,000 points of sale. Titan proudly boasts accolades like the prestigious GPHG Award and the Red Dot Design Award for the Titan Edge—the slimmest watch in the universe. With the Stellar 2.0 Collection, Titan continues to redefine horology, merging cosmic inspiration with award-winning craftsmanship.

Quality is never a compromise in Titan’s watch development and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spreads over 450,000 sq. ft. Rated by many experts as among the best in the world, the facility bears ISO certifications for quality and environment management systems.

