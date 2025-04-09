The U.S. dollar dropped versus safe-haven currencies and the euro on Wednesday as investors worried about the economic impact of U.S. tariffs, which spooked world equity markets.

Major stock indexes sank, while a selloff in Treasuries sparked fears foreign funds were fleeing U.S. assets.

U.S. stock index futures struggled after a selloff in the previous session.

U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Wednesday, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods. Beijing retaliated with an 84% tariff on U.S. goods from Thursday, deepening a global trade war.

Analysts said recent developments significantly increase the risk of a U.S. recession.

The greenback dropped 1.05% against the safe-haven yen to 144.70 and 0.90% versus the Swiss franc after hitting a fresh six-month low at 0.8379.

The U.S. dollar 30-year OIS Treasury swap spreads were last at -98 basis points. The Overnight Index Swap rate is generally considered a close approximation of a risk-free rate.

"We are witnessing a simultaneous collapse in the price of all U.S. assets including equities, the dollar versus alternative reserve FX and the bond market," said George Saravelos, global head of forex research at Deutsche Bank.

"We are entering uncharted territory," he added, arguing that "the U.S. administration policy is encouraging a trend towards de-dollarization."

Based on the sharp tightening of swap spreads, some market participants believe that investors including hedge funds have been selling liquid assets such as U.S. government bonds to meet margin calls due to portfolio losses across asset classes.

Some hedge funds have offloaded stocks as the market plunge forces them to curtail trading using borrowed cash.

The euro also jumped, helped by reports Germany's conservatives had reached a deal with the centre-left Social Democrats to form a government, easing political concerns in the European Union's largest economy.

The single currency firmed 0.7% to $1.1033, creeping back towards last week's peak at $1.1147.

However, Citi analysts cut their 2025 euro zone growth forecast from 1.0% to 0.8% and their 2026 forecast from 1.3% to 0.6%. They also lowered their inflation expectations for the next three years, with the 2026 harmonised consumer price index now projected to average 1.6%.

EU countries are expected to approve on Wednesday the bloc's first countermeasures against U.S. tariffs.

Markets are pricing in 105 bps of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, from around 100 bps the day before.

They now forecast 85 bps of European Central Bank monetary easing, up from around 70 bps on Tuesday, while fully pricing in a 25-bp cut next week compared to a 90% chance previously.

The dollar was down 0.5% versus the yuan offshore at 7.387 , after reaching an all-time high at 7.4288.

"Weakness in the renminbi (yuan) continues to reflect building speculation over the potential for bigger devaluation in response to the intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

The People's Bank of China will not allow sharp yuan declines and has asked major state-owned banks to reduce U.S. dollar purchases, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Some analysts argued that, beyond the yen's relative safe-haven status, Japan's macroeconomic backdrop remains relatively strong and rate differentials are expected to continue to favour Japan.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested the chance of a pause in interest rate hikes as U.S. tariffs jolt markets.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo. Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)