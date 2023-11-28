Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: To revolutionise vehicle sharing and enable digital transformation, Lumi car rental company (“Lumi” or the “Company”), has signed a five-year SAR 28 million agreement with MachinesTalk, a leading IoT solutions provider in Saudi Arabia. The agreement enables the upgrade of fleet management through technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with the satellite supported car sharing platform, AnyCar.

AnyCar will transform Lumi’s fleet into a digital sharing ecosystem. This ensures complete control over vehicles and provides an enhanced self-service experience for "Lumi" customers. Additionally, it guarantees maximum utilisation of vehicles, enhances operational efficiency, and improves the overall user experience.

The collaboration enables the analysis of security situations and provides accurate information on vehicle movement. These capabilities have been strategically designed to improve processes and ensure seamless operations.

Lumi provides individuals, companies, and governments with access to some of the latest transportation and leasing offerings in Saudi Arabia backed by state-of-the-art digital channels.

Syed Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said: “With digital technology revolutionising every industry, including car rentals, we are committed to leveraging advanced solutions that add excellent value for our stakeholders. The new technology agreement will draw on machine learning and the Internet of Things to predict, identity and monitor trends to enable our customers achieve higher levels of cost efficiency in addition to increased productivity across our operations.”

Eng. Nawaaf AlShalani, CEO of MachinesTalk, commented: "We're delighted to have signed this agreement with Lumi, which aims to promote IoT and AI in the transportation sector, facilitate digital transformation, enhance traffic safety, maximise vehicle utilisation by analysing real-time data and provide valuable services to customers. This partnership represents a significant step towards sustainable digital mobility.”

-Ends-

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 35 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en

About MachinesTalk:

MachinesTalk is a leading national company specializing in IoT solutions and enabling digital transformation. With a focus on smart cities, buildings, facilities, and mobility, MachinesTalk operates the ThingsTalk platform, a unified local platform for all IoT applications. Committed to empowering national talents, MachinesTalk is at the forefront of technological innovation in the Kingdom.

For more information on MachinesTalk, visit: https://www.machinestalk.com/ar/