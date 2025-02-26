Dubai, UAE: Object 1 has announced the launch of LUM1NAR TOWERS, a new residential development in Jumeirah Village Triangle. Featuring three architecturally distinct towers, the project offers 547 residences designed to provide a modern living experience with smart technology, contemporary aesthetics, and thoughtfully curated amenities. Set for completion by 2027, the development blends convenience, connectivity, and elevated living in one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities.

Jumeirah Village Triangle is experiencing significant demand, with transaction volumes rising by 62% in the first 1.5 months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Property values in the area have also increased, with the weighted average price per square foot up by 6% and the median price rising by 10% compared to the same period last year. This growth, driven by infrastructure expansion under Dubai’s 2030 development plan and the upcoming Purple Metro Line, further boosts the area's attractiveness, making LUM1NAR TOWERS a valuable addition to this thriving community.

Strategically positioned near Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, LUM1NAR TOWERS is thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern homebuyers. Its open-plan layouts optimize space, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living to enhance both relaxation and entertainment.

Integrating cutting-edge smart home automation, residents can effortlessly control lighting, climate, and security, reducing energy consumption while enhancing convenience. The development features Daikin air conditioning systems, renowned for their energy efficiency and comfort, along with Legrand smart home solutions that unify lighting, temperature, and entertainment for a fully connected experience. Additionally, Tedee Smart Lock provides keyless access, ensuring both convenience and top-tier security. Committed to sustainability, LUM1NAR TOWERS incorporates energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly materials, aligning with the growing demand for responsible, future-ready living.

Beyond the residences and smart home technology, LUM1NAR TOWERS offers a range of amenities focused on well-being and lifestyle. These include a fully equipped gym, rooftop pools, an outdoor yoga lounge, a clubhouse, and a gaming room with VR and PlayStation experiences. The project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s vision of fostering vibrant, inclusive communities, ensuring a dynamic and enriching living environment.

LUM1NAR TOWERS also marks a key milestone in Object 1’s regional growth strategy. Expanding beyond Dubai, the company has acquired two land plots in Abu Dhabi as part of its commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments across the UAE.

“The Lum1nar Towers project is a pivotal milestone for Object1 Developer, showcasing our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Tatiana Tonu, Managing Director at Object 1. “It reflects our strategic vision to expand our presence in Dubai’s premium real estate market and further establish ourselves as a leader in delivering iconic, high-quality developments. With this project, we are not only diversifying our portfolio but also reinforcing our focus on creating exceptional living spaces that meet the evolving needs of today’s homebuyers. Lum1nar Towers represents our growth trajectory, elevating our brand and paving the way for future groundbreaking projects.”

With Dubai’s real estate market reaching record-breaking transaction volumes in 2024—surging by 51% to 119,800 deals—investor confidence remains strong. As Jumeirah Village Triangle continues to attract buyers and tenants, with rental prices rising by more than 20% and high rental yields averaging 6-8% per year, LUM1NAR TOWERS presents a compelling opportunity for both homeowners and investors looking to be part of a well-connected community.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a Dubai-based real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, with over a decade of experience in Spain, and the UAE. Specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments, Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer in Dubai, delivering high-quality projects in key areas. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.