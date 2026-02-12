Vienna / Abu Dhabi: Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS) today announced a strategic partnership with Lulu Financial Holdings, a financial services provider with a strong presence across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The collaboration will enable LuLuFin to offer customers across its platforms with access to digital asset trading via Bitpanda. The service is expected to become available to users across multiple LuLuFin platforms in 2026. Bitpanda will be the VARA licensed partner enabling the brokerage services.

“We see digital assets becoming a standard component of modern financial services, not a standalone product,” said Nadeem Ladki, Global Head of BTS. “Our role is to help financial institutions integrate digital assets in a way that is scalable and embedded into how people already manage their money. This is how crypto reaches the mainstream.”

“As customer expectations evolve, access to digital assets is becoming an important component of the broader financial ecosystem,” said Joseph Cleetus, VP of Business Transformation at LuLu Financial Holdings. “Through this collaboration, we are focused on delivering customer-centric pathways to digital-asset participation across our platforms.”

For further media information or for further comments, please contact: pr@bitpanda.com

About Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS) is the B2B infrastructure arm of Bitpanda, enabling banks, fintechs, brokers and financial institutions to embed digital‑asset services at scale. Used by Europe’s innovative financial institutions. BTS provides institutional-grade infrastructure designed for long-term growth that prioritises compliance, transparency, and scalability, helping institutions bridge traditional finance with the digital economy. https://www.bitpanda.com/en/tech

About Lulu Financial Holdings

LuLu Financial Holdings is a leading global financial services provider, offering a wide range of services including cross-border payments, currency exchange, and financial technology solutions. With a strong network of physical touchpoints complemented by seamless digital platforms across more than 10 countries in the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and APAC, and a continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, LuLu Financial Holdings is helping shape the future of financial services. Learn more at https://www.lulufin.com/.