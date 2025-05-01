Sets ambitious regional growth plans, including five new hotel openings in Oman, Algeria, and Iraq

Debuts a dynamic range of hotel brands to meet diverse demand including Tulip Hotels & Residences at The Village Muscat and Royal Tulip Taqah Beach Resort in Oman, Kyriad Le Patio in Algeria, and Golden Tulip Duhok in Iraq, and Tempting Places Collection in Morocco and Oman - all set to open by 2026

United Arab Emirates – Louvre Hotels Group in the MENA Region (LHG), a leading hospitality management group, announces the expansion of its regional portfolio with several new openings slated for by 2026. These include the highly anticipated launch of Tulip Hotels & Residences at The Village Muscat in Oman, the introduction of the Kyriad brand in Saudi Arabia, and the upcoming debut of the luxury Tempting Places Collection in Oman and Morocco.

Marking its debut in the Sultanate of Oman, Golden Tulip Muscat The Village and Tulip Hotels & Residences Muscat The Village introduces a fresh, modern take on upscale hospitality. Featuring 68 and 107 keys respectively, the new-age property blends contemporary design with intuitive amenities to cater to short and long-stay guests. Alongside it, Golden Tulip Village Muscat will also open its doors in 2025, adding to the group’s stronghold in Oman with design-forward spaces and a focus on comfort and community. Both properties are part of a larger master plan development aimed at transforming the hospitality landscape in the city.

In Saudi Arabia, Louvre Hotels Group is debuting its Kyriad brand, with 2,000 keys scheduled to open across the Kyriad Eco, Kyriad, and Kyriad Prestige labels. These properties will cater to a growing demand for high-quality midscale hospitality, offering versatile accommodations designed for both leisure and business travellers. The brand’s tiered offering allows greater flexibility in meeting the needs of evolving traveller profiles in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the group’s regional expansion at Arabian Travel Market 2025, Rami A. Moukarzel, Board Member of Louvre Hotels Group says: “The introduction of Tulip Hotels & Residences in Oman and the Kyriad brand in Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in our regional growth strategy. These expansions are not just about increasing key count; they’re about delivering the right hospitality solutions for a rapidly transforming market. We are bringing to life brands that resonate with the evolving needs of modern travellers, creating meaningful hospitality experiences tailored to each segment, and designed with purpose, identity and innovation. These openings are a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of affordable, experience-led hospitality across the Middle East and North Africa.”

Further strengthening its presence in North Africa and the Levant with almost 2,000 keys, Louvre Hotels Group will launch Kyriad Le Patio in Algeria and Golden Tulip Duhok in Iraq, both set to open in Q1 2026. Meanwhile, the Royal Tulip Taqah Beach Resort on Oman’s southern coast will debut as the group’s first luxury beachfront destination in the country, offering 100 keys and a blend of elegant design and modern sophistication.

Looking ahead, the group’s Tempting Places Collection, a luxury soft brand known for its distinctive, independently operated boutique hotels, will enter the Middle East with two openings in Oman and Morocco over the next 18 months. 112 keys and 60 keys each his marks a strategic push into the high-end experiential segment, with a focus on delivering curated stays rooted in local authenticity and refined charm.

With a portfolio that spans economy to upscale, Louvre Hotels Group is focused on expanding a diversified hospitality footprint. In addition to Kyriad and Tulip Hotels & Residences, the group’s regional development includes several key brands such as Campanile, Golden Tulip, and Royal Tulip, all tailored to meet varied guest expectations and market demands.

Currently operating 43 hotels with over 8,250 keys across the UAE, Oman, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Georgia, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, the group aims to grow its presence to 200 operational and pipeline hotels by 2030. As part of its strategic expansion roadmap for the region, Louvre Hotels Group MENA will continue to collaborate closely with governmental bodies and private sector partners to deliver innovative, experience-led hospitality solutions tailored to each market.

Louvre Hotels Group MENA Region, part of Louvre Hotels Group - a leading global hospitality company, currently operates 43 hotels spanning 8,250 keys across the UAE, Oman, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Tunisia, Algeria, Georgia, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt. With a strategic base in Dubai in the region, the Group’s regional portfolio ranges from luxury to lifestyle and economy hotel brands such as Royal Tulip, Golden Tulip, Kyriad, Campanile and Tulip Hotels & Residences, catering to a diverse range of travelers seeking quality and value.

Leveraging its rich hospitality history dating back to 1976, Louvre Hotels Group MENA Region is dedicated to innovating the regional hospitality sector using the latest technologies to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations. Sustainability is also a key focus, with ongoing initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting social responsibility within the communities it serves.

Louvre Hotels Group MENA Region hotels are recognised for their excellent hospitality service and have received numerous awards and accolades over the years.

Globally, Louvre Hotels Group has built an extensive portfolio of over 1,500 hotels in more than 50 countries, catering to a wide range of customers from budget-conscious travelers to upscale guests. The Group operates a diverse range of brands, including Premiere Classe, Campanile, Kyriad, Tulip Hotels and Residences, Golden Tulip, and Royal Tulip. Each brand is designed to meet the unique needs of its target market, ensuring that guests enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay, whether on business or leisure.

