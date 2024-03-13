Abu Dhabi, UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi is delighted to announce a momentous occasion: one of its esteemed patrons, Snow Li, has graciously gifted the museum with four iconic artworks. These exceptional pieces will now find a permanent home within Louvre Abu Dhabi’s renowned collection.

The event, held in a private intimate setting, was graced by several distinguished guests including H.E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.E. Mr. Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE and officials from the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) including Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi. The event also featured the presence of the gifted artists—Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian, and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim—whose attendance underscores the profound significance of this extraordinary donation.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, expresses deep gratitude for Snow Li's generous donation of exquisite artworks: “Snow Li's gracious gesture epitomizes the spirit of cultural philanthropy, a cornerstone of our mission at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Such gifts not only enrich our museum but also exemplify the power of individuals to support cultural exchange and education. Furthermore, Snow's donation aids us in accessing collections of the region, fostering a deeper connection with the cultural heritage of our surroundings while simultaneously expanding our esteemed collection. While these artworks are indeed a gift, they are acquired through a meticulous process of accessioning, ensuring their seamless integration into our museum's narrative and universal identity as a global cultural institution.”

Snow Li, esteemed patron of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Art has the power to go beyond borders, cultures, and time. It is a universal language that speaks to our shared humanity. As a patron of Louvre Abu Dhabi, I am honored to contribute these four artworks to the museum’s collection. Each artwork tells a story—a narrative of resilience, evolution, and creativity. By sharing these treasures, we bridge the past and the present, inviting visitors to explore the intricate beauty of our collective history. I’d like to extend my appreciation to Louvre Abu Dhabi, a place where art converges, and where patrons like myself find purpose in preserving and celebrating the beauty of cultural diversity.”

The four exquisite artworks that will grace the permanent collection of Louvre Abu Dhabi include:

Madame Tussaud (Nothing Has Changed. Except The Run of The Rivers, The Shape of Forests, Shores, Deserts, and Glaciers) (2021)

A remarkable work of art created by the artists Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian in 2021. The title itself suggests a transformation, a shift in the natural world, and perhaps a commentary on the impermanence of our surroundings.

Where One Holds: A Golden Flag in One Hand, Calling: Quick and A Torch in One Hand, Whining: Gone (2019)

Another collaborative work by Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian, this artwork weaves together symbolism and human experience. The juxtaposition of elements—flag, torch, and the act of calling—invites us to explore themes of identity, urgency, and impermanence.

Venus and Fish No. 6 (2009)

In this arresting piece, Hassan Sharif combines disparate elements—a Venus figure and a fish—into a harmonious whole. The choice of juxtaposing Venus, a symbol of beauty and love, with the fish, a creature deeply rooted in maritime culture and local symbolism, is a strange choice which could speak to Sharif's exploration of identity, tradition, and the evolving cultural landscape of the UAE.

Untitled (2019)

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim’s untitled work invites contemplation. The symbols used are a language that he has created for himself and can be seen transforming from 2D forms in his paintings and drawings to 3D forms in his sculptures. These forms are built by basic shapes; the square, the circle, and the triangle. These same shapes are then consistently and meditatively repeated in an obsessive yet gentle manner, which in turn creates symmetric patterns. The repetition, and proximity to one another bring a sense of dynamism into his work.

With the inclusion of these remarkable artworks into the esteemed collection of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the museum’s cultural narrative is further enriched. The museum’s access to both local and regional artists, including the creative vision of Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian, Hassan Sharif, and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, highlights the museum's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and celebrating artistic diversity. These artworks stand as timeless symbols of the universal language of art, inviting audiences to embark on a journey of exploration and appreciation.

-Ends-

Louvre Abu Dhabi is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 am – 6:30 pm; closed on Mondays. Pre-purchased tickets are required to visit the museum. E-tickets can be reserved via the museum’s website.

Follow Louvre Abu Dhabi on social media: Facebook (Louvre Abu Dhabi), Twitter (@LouvreAbuDhabi) and Instagram (@LouvreAbuDhabi) #LouvreAbuDhabi.

For more information on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s acquisitions policies and principles, visit our website.

ONGOING OFFERS AND PROMOTIONS

Teachers are eligible for unlimited access to Louvre Abu Dhabi and its programming with the museum’s Teacher Pass. The Teacher Pass is available at AED 120 for teachers, academics and other educators holding valid accreditation, based in the UAE or abroad. Further information and terms and conditions on all offers and promotions can be found on the museum’s website: www.louvreabudhabi.ae.

-Ends-

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT MUSÉE DU LOUVRE

Formerly a royal palace, the Louvre became a national museum in 1793, during the French Revolution. Its collections, divided among nine departments, encompass over eight millennia of world history. The 33,000 works of art on public display in the museum bring different cultures together, breaking the barriers of time and space and ensuring the Louvre is home to all kinds of artistic creation. Even before the Revolution, many artists had their workshops in the Louvre, and today it continues to welcome the greatest contemporary creators, thereby bringing its collections alive, boosting their contemporary relevance, and opening the museum ever wider to the world.

ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT

Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, is devoted to culture and the arts. An ambitious cultural undertaking for the 21st century, it will be a nucleus for global culture, attracting local, regional, and international guests with unique exhibitions, permanent collections, productions and performances. Its ground-breaking buildings will form a historical statement of the finest 21st century architecture; Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. These museums will complement and collaborate with local and regional arts and cultural institutions including universities and research centres.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.