Dubai, UAE - LOJEL, the global brand known for design-forward luggage and everyday carry essentials, has officially launched its dedicated UAE e-commerce platform in partnership with Kling Trading, the exclusive distributor of LOJEL in the United Arab Emirates. The launch marks a major milestone for LOJEL’s expansion in the region, strengthening its omnichannel strategy and bringing its full product ecosystem closer to UAE travelers and everyday movers.

The announcement comes one year after the opening of LOJEL’s first regional store at Dubai Festival City Mall. With the new platform, customers across the UAE can now explore LOJEL’s full range online—featuring new arrivals, seasonal drops, limited-edition collections, and region-exclusive activations—accessible anytime, anywhere.

Expansion Continues: New LOJEL Stores Opening in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in 2026

Supported by Kling Trading, LOJEL will expand its physical footprint in 2026 with two new stores across Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the UAE as a strategic hub for globally minded travelers and creatives.

Each upcoming store will offer an immersive brand environment centered on LOJEL’s key pillars: craftsmanship, mindful movement, and user-centric design.

Holiday Campaign 2025: “Carry on with Us” + Indigo Color Launch

This season, LOJEL introduces its global holiday campaign, “Carry on with Us” Inspired by the idea that the holiday season is not an ending but a steppingstone toward what comes next, the campaign invites customers to move forward with clarity, reflection, and purpose.

As part of the campaign, LOJEL unveils a new limited-edition Indigo colorway for its signature Cubo and Niru collections—offering a darker, refined, and modern tonal option designed for versatile every day and travel use.

CUBO Indigo Pricing:

Small — AED 1,395

Fit Lite — AED 1,625

Fit — AED 1,695

An Chieh Chiang, CEO of LOJEL, said:

"Launching our e-commerce platform in the UAE is a meaningful step in strengthening our connection with a fast-growing community of design-conscious travelers. The UAE is a region that embraces innovation, mobility, and purposeful living — values that sit at the heart of LOJEL. We are excited to offer customers a more seamless way to experience our products and our philosophy of mindful movement."

Saeed Kamali, CEO of Kling Trading, added:

"The UAE has shown notable interest in premium, thoughtful travel solutions, and LOJEL's growth reflects that demand. With the new online store and upcoming retail openings in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, we are proud to bring LOJEL even closer to customers who value quality, durability, and modern design."

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for LOJEL in the UAE

With e-commerce now live and two new stores set to open in 2026, LOJEL continues its mission to design carry essentials that support movement with ease, intention, and durability.

As LOJEL steps confidently into its next phase of growth in the UAE, the brand remains committed to enriching every journey—whether across continents or through everyday life. With expanded accessibility, new design innovations, and a deeper presence across the country, LOJEL invites customers to discover products that elevate movement and to continue the journey by choosing to “Carry on with Us”

About LOJEL:

LOJEL creates carry essentials that simplify movement, enabling individuals to focus on what matters most. Founded in Japan in 1989, LOJEL’s mission is to empower journeys through thoughtfully designed products that promote mindful movement and sustainability. Guided by three key principles—"Less, but better," ensuring high-quality design; "Simply User-Centric," prioritizing your needs; and "Modern Movement," offering adaptable solutions—LOJEL delivers innovative carry essentials for all aspects of mobility, from international travel to everyday commutes. LOJEL is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Tokyo, Vancouver, and Singapore and sales locations across Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and The UAE as well as online sales in Asia and North America.

About Kling Trading:

Kling Trading LLC (Kling Travel) is a leading distributor of high-quality independent luggage brands in the Middle East. With a strong distribution network and deep market expertise, the company connects global manufacturers with key retail and business channels. Kling Trading ensures maximum brand visibility through hypermarkets, online platforms, concept stores, department stores, exhibitions, and direct sales. The company also provides customized solutions, including bulk orders and branded travel accessories for corporate clients. Committed to fast and reliable logistics, exceptional customer service, and strategic market expansion, Kling Trading is the trusted partner for luggage brands seeking growth in the Middle East. For more information, visit www.bagsy.ae.

