UAE: Location Media Xchange (LMX), the supply-side arm of Moving Walls Group along with its strategic sales partner Mizet has announced a partnership with Pyxis that will see an exciting new retail Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) screen network equipped with best-in-class content management technology.

The collaboration leverages the strengths of all three companies to offer a comprehensive content delivery platform for the large DOOH network that will soon be available across 100s of locations across the United Arab Emirates.

Given that the Content Management System (CMS) is part of an enterprise software stack that addresses every aspect of a DOOH media business, the network will be built with programmatic adserving capabilities from its launch including connectivity to the world’s largest digital advertising platforms.

According to Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of the Moving Walls Group, “With the growing demand for Programmatic and dynamic DOOH campaigns, choosing a CMS that comes with these in-built capabilities is crucial to the success of any advertising business. We also believe in having the most capable local partners to ensure effective deployment and ongoing support for such a project since it spans across so many locations.”

The partnership hinges on Pyxis extensive experience in tailored event and project management. The highlight of this partnership is the launch of a new network of Out-of-Home (OOH) place-based screens in the Middle East. This network will provide clients with a powerful new tool for reaching consumers, and will feature state-of-the-art technology, and high-quality displays throughout the region.

“As a DOOH business in UAE, LMX, together with the BrightSign media players, provide us with the perfect system that adapts reliably to all the schedules our clients impose on us. LMX helps us to meet all our customers' needs on time. We are pleased to have signed this long-term contract with them." said Pierre Breton, Manager at Pyxis commenting on the partnership.

MIZET is representing the LMX CMS solution in this region. According to Miz Rahman, Co-founder and CEO of MIZET, “We are proud to have partnered with LMX to spearhead the integration of the LMX CMS on BrightSign hardware. Our long term partnership with Pyxis in Abu Dhabi has enabled this DOOH network to be the first network to have launched with the new release by LMX.”

LMX recently received SOC 2 compliance, which is widely considered to be the gold standard for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity. This is an important milestone given that the platforms are used by more than 200 DOOH media owners across the world.

About LMX (lmx.ai)

Location Media Xchange (LMX), a company under the Moving Walls group, is the world’s first independent advertising technology company that is powered by a multi-sensor location media viewership measurement approach. LMX has been designed for brands and marketers to be able to reach moving audiences where they spend most of their time. LMX provides a platform for marketers to profile locations based on the types of audiences around there and activate mobile and physical place-based media like digital billboards to reach them during this offline journey.

About Pyxis (pyxis.ae)

Pyxis is an Abu Dhabi based event management and production services company. Sitting under ZMS Companies Management LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZMS Holding LLC and a fully Emirati owned group of companies. They provide tailored event and production solutions and make it a priority to understand their client’s objectives, working alongside clients from concept to completion to create a unique and memorable event.

