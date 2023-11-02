Current flagship projects, LIV MARINA and LIV LUX are progressing at a record pace, set for completion in 2025 and 2026, respectively

Dubai, UAE – LIV Developers, a leading international luxury residential development company in Dubai, today announced significant progress on two of its flagship projects, LIV MARINA and LIV LUX, as well as its ambitious expansion plans in the region, with multiple new developments in the pipeline.

LIV MARINA has been progressing at a record pace and has exceeded expectations by topping out well ahead of schedule. This remarkable achievement is a testament to LIV Developers' ongoing commitment to excellence and efficiency across its portfolio. The G+44 luxury residential development, located in the most prime area of the bustling Dubai Marina, is set to be completed within the first quarter of 2025, with handovers commencing during the second quarter of the year.

LIV LUX, which began its Enabling and Foundation works in January 2023 has now completed all foundation works. With construction already underway, the G+47 ultra-luxury residential tower, which is the developer’s third project in Dubai Marina, is scheduled for completion in 2026. LIV Developers has undertaken the services of CRCC as the main contractor for LIV LUX. CRCC is the third-largest construction contractor globally and is known for its exceptional reputation and experience in handling projects successfully and efficiently, while maintaining the utmost quality. The one-of-a-kind tower will feature a full floor of upscale facilities spanning 27,000 sq.ft., including a padel court, golf putting green and outdoor cinema, which will redefine the city’s standard of luxury living.

Looking ahead, LIV Developers plans to increase its land bank portfolio in ultra-prime locations of the UAE, with values in excess of AED 2 billion. Its pipeline of projects under construction comprises of three projects slated for the next year in the UAE. Part of its portfolio will include a fourth development in a prime waterfront location in Dubai Marina by the end of this year. The new location benefits from the widest waterfront plot under development in Dubai Marina, and will offer stunning panoramic waterfront views from all units, while offering a green oasis in the middle of the community. This upcoming development will offer a range of exclusive amenities with a central focus on health and wellness, catering to the evolving needs of urban residents.

Commenting on these announcements, Ishan Khwaja, Director of LIV Developers said, “As we celebrate the remarkable progress of LIV MARINA and LIV LUX, we continue to witness a supreme demand for waterfront luxury residences across the region. Our upcoming project in Dubai Marina, which will be released by the end of the year, boasts a very unique and never-before-seen mix of waterfront units in the area. With a tenacious pipeline and new acquisition opportunities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, we look forward to the provision of further outstanding projects in the UAE for investors and buyers in the coming years.”

LIV Developers’ dedication to continually delivering high-quality projects has solidified its position as a key player in the real estate industry. With several projects in the pipeline and a focus on redefining luxury living, LIV Developers continues to set new standards of luxurious living in Dubai. For further information, please visit www.livuae.com.

About LIV Developers:

LIV Developers Dubai holds a proven record of success in delivering over 25 luxury residential developments in prime areas across many of the leading cities of the world. The group partners with the world’s leading brand names to ensure a world-class product that exudes quality and luxury.

LIV Developers Dubai builds boutique upscale homes and residential communities, catering to the discerning customer looking to buy boutique luxury properties, aiming to provide a quality lifestyle in the heart of the city

LIV Developers Dubai has worked consistently to bring together the best in prime locations, renowned Architects and Engineers, and leading contracting companies of the world, to deliver striking design, efficiency, and quality in all of its landmark developments. With a vision to transform the idea of what a home is, LIV Developers Dubai inspires resort-style living and plans further expansion in the region’s promising real estate market.

